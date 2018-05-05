"Power" star Naturi Naughton is telling fans to get ready.

As Season 5 of the Starz hit drug drama returns July 1, Naughton, who portrays Tasha St. Patrick, the estranged wife of wealthy nightclub owner and protagonist James St. Patrick, told "Good Morning America" what fans can expect.

"Expect for relationships to be torn apart. Expect for drama between Tasha and Ghost," she hinted at the Colgate Beauty Conversation ahead of Essence's Best in Black Beauty Awards, held earlier this month inside Town Stages in New York City. "It's one of my favorite seasons, but it's also the most emotional, so get ready."

Starz Entertainment via IMDb

Naughton, 33, also shed light on her onscreen son, Tariq, played by Michael Rainey Jr., who fell into the drug world like his father last season, saying that in Season 5 he's still "acting a hot mess."

And this is even after the shocking death of his onscreen sister, Raina, portrayed by starlet Donshea Hopkins.

Still, "Power" fans may remember when executive producer 50 Cent, who also portrays Kanan on the series, told fans they shouldn't get too comfortable since he wants to end the series after Season 7.

He told ABC News last July that "in the very beginning, when [executives] talked about how long do you think the series is going to last, I said seven. It’s going to go seven."

Starz Entertainment via IMDb

Naughton told "GMA" she'd be "sad" if the show ended.

"I love my job and I love my show, but at the same time we've had a great run so I'm blessed," she added.

For now, fans can whet their appetite by feasting on "Power" Season 5's first trailer, released Friday. It shows James St. Patrick, or his street name Ghost, played by Omari Hardwick, teaming up with one-time enemies, Kanan and Joseph Sikora's Tommy, to get revenge and respect.