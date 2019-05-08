Royal baby Archie!

Prince Harry and Meghan took to Instagram Wednesday to announce the name of their newborn son: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed Archie's name alongside a photo of the couple introducing their newborn to his great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Also in the photo is Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, who flew from Los Angeles for the birth of her first grandchild and is staying with the couple at Frogmore Cottage.

The baby will not carry a courtesy title "at this time," according to Buckingham Palace.

Archie automatically inherited the title The Earl of Dumbarton, or Lord Dumbarton, as the eldest son of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. It was up to Harry and Meghan to decide whether their son used that title or not.

Queen Elizabeth II also had the discretion to grant the newborn the title of prince, based on Harry and Meghan's preference.

The inclusion of Mountbatten in Archie's appears to be a tribute to Lord Louis Mountbatten, the uncle of Prince Philip and a cousin of Queen Elizabeth.

Mountbatten, a mentor to Archie's grandfather, Prince Charles, was killed in a bombing by the IRA in 1979 in Ireland.

Charles once called Mountbatten the "grandfather I never had."

Prince William and Kate gave their youngest child, Prince Louis, the first name of Louis in tribute to Mountbatten. Their oldest child, Prince George, also has Louis in his full name, George Alexander Louis.

Archie, born May 6 at 5:26 a.m. local time, was introduced to the world by his parents Wednesday in a photo call at Windsor Castle.

Dominic Lipinski/Pool/Reuters

"It's magic. It's pretty amazing," Meghan, 37, said as Harry, 34, held their son in his arms. "I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy."

Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters

Archie is seventh in line to the throne, behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince Harry.

He is also the fourth grandchild for Prince Charles and the eighth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who were the first royals to meet the newborn.

Prince Charles and Camila, the Duchess of Cornwall, are currently on an official visit to Germany. Archie's aunt and uncle, Prince William and Kate, held an official engagement today in Wales.

Harry, whose full name is Henry Charles Albert David, Meghan and their son are now bonding as a family at their Frogmore Cottage home, a short walk from Windsor Castle.

"He's just been the dream, so it's been a special couple days," Meghan said.

"Parenting is amazing," Harry added. "It's only been, what, two-and-a-half days, three days? But we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy here to spend some precious times with him as he slowly starts to grow up."