Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make 1st appearance since wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended their first official engagement today as husband and wife, just three days after their wedding.

Prince Harry, 33, and Duchess Meghan, 36, still had their newlywed glow while visiting Buckingham Palace for Prince Charles' 70th birthday patronage celebration.

Stephen Lock/i-Images via ZUMA Press/Newscom

Meghan chose a pale-colored dress, purse and hat for the occasion.

She was seen warmly laughing with her new in-laws, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The garden party is an early birthday celebration for Charles, who will turn 70 in November, and his patronage of hundreds of charities.

Harry and Meghan's attendance at the celebration had particular significance because it was Charles who walked Meghan down the aisle Saturday in her father's absence.

Jonathan Brady/PA

Charles, who has no daughters of his own, met Meghan at the quire of St. George's Chapel and escorted her to the altar, where Harry stood waiting.

Charles, first in line to the British throne, was also seen very publicly welcoming Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, into the family on Saturday. He appeared to hold his hand out to Ragland at the wedding service and also walked her down the chapel's steps after the service.

Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP

Getty Images

Even though they got back to work today, Meghan and Harry will take a honeymoon before resuming a busy schedule of engagements for the rest of the year.

Neither the timing nor the details of the honeymoon have been released by Kensington Palace.