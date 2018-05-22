Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make 1st appearance since wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended their first official engagement today as husband and wife, just three days after their wedding.
Prince Harry, 33, and Duchess Meghan, 36, still had their newlywed glow while visiting Buckingham Palace for Prince Charles' 70th birthday patronage celebration.
Stephen Lock/i-Images via ZUMA Press/Newscom The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London.
Meghan chose a pale-colored dress, purse and hat for the occasion.
She was seen warmly laughing with her new in-laws, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.
The garden party is an early birthday celebration for Charles, who will turn 70 in November, and his patronage of hundreds of charities.
Harry and Meghan's attendance at the celebration had particular significance because it was Charles who
walked Meghan down the aisle Saturday in her father's absence.
Jonathan Brady/PA Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by Charles, the Prince of Wales, in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding, May 19, 2018.
Charles, who has no daughters of his own, met Meghan at the quire of St. George's Chapel and escorted her to the altar, where Harry stood waiting.
Charles, first in line to the British throne, was also seen very publicly welcoming Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, into the family on Saturday. He appeared to hold his hand out to Ragland at the wedding service and also walked her down the chapel's steps after the service.
Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP An official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with the royal family at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, May 19, 2018.
Even though they got back to work today, Meghan and Harry will take a honeymoon before resuming a busy schedule of engagements for the rest of the year.
Neither the timing nor the details of the honeymoon have been released by Kensington Palace.