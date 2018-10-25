Prince Harry, Meghan Markle meet with local crafstmen during last day in Tonga

Oct 25, 2018, 10:55 PM ET
PHOTO: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan visit an exhibition of Tongan handicrafts, mats and tapa cloths at the Faonelua Convention Centre in Nukualofa, Tonga, Oct. 26, 2018.PlayDominic Lipinski/AP
WATCH Meghan Markle is giving us all some outfit inspiration on her royal tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met with local traders and craftsmen and attended a traditional Tongan dance ceremony during their visit to the tiny island nation of Tonga.

Interested in Royal Family?

Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Royal Family
Add Interest

PHOTO: Children hold a placard as they await the arrival of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex for their meeting with Tonga Prime Minister in Nukualofa, Tonga, Oct. 26, 2018.Phil Nobel/AP
Children hold a placard as they await the arrival of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex for their meeting with Tonga Prime Minister in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Oct. 26, 2018.

Adorable boy bear-hugs Meghan Markle, tugs at Prince Harry's beard on couple's royal Australia tour

The royal couple, who are currently on day 11 of their Down Under tour, were given a warm Tongan welcome when they visited an exhibition at the Fa'onelua Center on Thursday. They were greeted by dancers bearing traditional Tongan garlands to put around their waists and necks.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting: 13 of their sweetest moments so far

PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at St George Government Building in Nukualofa, Tonga, Oct. 26, 2018. Phil Nobel/AP
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at St George Government Building in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Oct. 26, 2018.

Meghan Markle fights for girls' access to education in Fiji

The couple was also treated to a traditional solo dance performance known as the "Taulunga," according to Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry reveals he hopes the royal baby is a girl

PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch a dance performance at the Faonelua Convention Centre inNukualofa, Tonga, Oct. 26, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/AP
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch a dance performance at the Fa'onelua Convention Centre inNuku'alofa, Tonga, Oct. 26, 2018.

Harry and Megan met with Tongan Prime Minister S. Akilisi Pohiva, as well as members of the cabinet.

Meghan began her last day in Tonga wearing a sleek pony tail and a striped dress from Australian designer Martin Grant, before she slipped into a blue Veronica Beard dress during a midday outfit change.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dazzle at state dinner in Fiji

The couple ended their Tonga trip with a visit to Tupou College, a secondary school founded by a British missionary in 1866.

Meghan Markle's royal tour style: Duchess wears Princess Diana's ring, white gown in Tonga

There they dedicated two forest reserves to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy initiative, which was started in 2015. The two forest areas are the Toloa Forest Reserve, the final forest reserve on the main island of Tongatapu, and the Eua National Park Forest Reserve on the island of Eua.

“Planting trees and conserving forests helps us in so many ways," Harry said during the ceremony. "It is a simple but effective way to restore and repair our environment.”

The royal couple then boarded a plane back to Sydney, Australia.

PHOTO: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan visit an exhibition of Tongan handicrafts, mats and tapa cloths at the Faonelua Convention Centre in Nukualofa, Tonga, Oct. 26, 2018.Dominic Lipinski/AP
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan visit an exhibition of Tongan handicrafts, mats and tapa cloths at the Fa'onelua Convention Centre in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Oct. 26, 2018.

Comments