Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get new royal titles from Queen Elizabeth

May 19, 2018, 5:30 AM ET
PHOTO: Meghan Markle arrives at Cliveden House Hotel, in Berkshire, England, May 18, 2018 to spend the night before her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.PlaySteve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP
WATCH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: The full interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get not only getting wedding rings today, but also new titles.

Queen Elizabeth has conferred a Dukedom on Harry, the sixth in line to the British throne.

PHOTO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, March 12, 2018, in London.Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, March 12, 2018, in London.

Harry's new titles will be will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

Harry, 33, becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex.

His bride, Markle, 36, becomes Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.

The title is considered a gift from Queen Elizabeth, Harry's grandmother.

PHOTO: Britains Prince Harry with his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend a memorial service at St Martin-in-the-Fields in Trafalgar Square in London, on April 23, 2018, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence.Victoria Jones/AFP/Getty Images
Britain's Prince Harry with his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend a memorial service at St Martin-in-the-Fields in Trafalgar Square in London, on April 23, 2018, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence.

When Harry's older brother, Prince William, the second in line to the throne, married Kate Middleton in 2011, the couple became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

PHOTO: Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at Buckingham Palace following their wedding at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, in London.Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images, FILE
Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at Buckingham Palace following their wedding at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, in London.

On their children's birth certificates, William identified his occupation and Kate's as the Prince of the United Kingdom and the Princess of the United Kingdom, respectively, so Kate is also called Princess Kate.

If Prince Charles, William and Harry's father, becomes king, William will then become the Prince of Wales and Kate, the Princess William of Wales.

Harry, sixth in line to the throne, is more likely to keep his dukedom, leaving Markle as a duchess in Britain's royal family.

PHOTO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry speaks they attend the Womens Empowerment reception at the Royal Aeronautical Society, April 19, 2018, in London.Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry speaks they attend the Women's Empowerment reception at the Royal Aeronautical Society, April 19, 2018, in London.

