Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

Meghan Markle is marrying her prince.

The California native and former actress will wed Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales, Prince Harry, the sixth in line to the British throne, today at St. George’s Chapel, a highly-anticipated event that has captivated the United Kingdom and the entire world.

Doria Ragland, Markle’s mother, is by her side on her wedding day but her father is noticeably absent. Markle confirmed in a statement that her dad, who lives in Mexico, will not attend the wedding due to health concerns.

Markle, 36, and Harry, 33, are saying their wedding vows in front of around 600 guests and Harry's royal relatives, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Wales, Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The last American to marry into Britain’s royal family was Wallis Simpson, who married the Duke of Windsor in 1937.

Markle and Harry have made their wedding their own, choosing to fill St. George’s Chapel with floral displays of white garden roses foxgloves and peonies -- Markle’s favorite bloom -- as well as local branches of beech, birch, and hornbeam, designed by florist Philippa Craddock.

Markle personally asked a 19-year-old cellist to provide music for the service, along with a gospel choir, organist and trumpet players, a full orchestra and a soprano.

A royal love story

Harry proposed to Markle in November at Nottingham Cottage, the two-bedroom home the couple shares at Kensington Palace.

The couple made their first public appearance as an engaged couple on Nov. 27, 2017, the day their engagement was formally announced.

Markle is a divorcee whose first marriage, to film producer Trevor Engelson, ended in 2013. This is the first time Harry is getting married.

The couple were introduced in the summer of 2016 by a mutual friend who set them up on a blind date.

Just four weeks after their first date, Harry and Markle spent five days camping out "under the stars" in Botswana, they recalled in their first post-engagement interview.

Their relationship crisscrossed the globe, with Markle visiting Harry in London and Harry traveling to visit Markle in Toronto, where she filmed the TV drama "Suits."

Four months into the relationship, Harry's communication secretary issued a statement to condemn the “wave of abuse and harassment” the palace said Markle had been subjected to in the press.

The statement noted the “racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.”

Markle is biracial, the daughter of a white father and African-American mother. She was raised by both parents, who are divorced, in the Los Angeles area.

Markle went on to an acting career, with her most notable role in “Suits.” She has said her marriage marks a "new chapter" in her life where she'll be working with Harry "as a team," and no longer acting.

In the months following their engagement, Harry and Markle embarked on a tour of the United Kingdom, introducing Markle to her new home and the charities that Harry supports.

Markle, who was known for her humanitarian work prior to meeting Harry, will join him, Prince William and Princess Kate as a patron of The Royal Foundation.

"We're a fantastic team," Harry said in November of his relationship with Markle. "We know we are and, we hope to over time try and have as much impact for all the things that we care about as much as possible."