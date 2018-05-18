Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spotted on eve of their highly-anticipated royal wedding

May 18, 2018, 1:15 PM ET
PHOTO: Meghan Markle arrives at Cliveden House Hotel, in Berkshire, England, May 18, 2018 to spend the night before her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.PlaySteve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP
WATCH Prince Harry greets fans ahead of royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are just hours away from their wedding at St. George’s Chapel.

Markle, 36, has arrived at the hotel in Windsor where she will spend the night of her wedding.

The bride-to-be and her mom, Doria Ragland, were photographed arriving together at the Cliveden House Hotel, on the National Trust's Cliveden Estate.

PHOTO: Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, arrive at Cliveden House Hotel, in Berkshire, England, May 18, 2018 to spend the night before her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP
Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, arrive at Cliveden House Hotel, in Berkshire, England, May 18, 2018 to spend the night before her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.

PHOTO: Meghan Markle arrives at Cliveden House Hotel, in Berkshire, England, May 18, 2018 to spend the night before her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP
Meghan Markle arrives at Cliveden House Hotel, in Berkshire, England, May 18, 2018 to spend the night before her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.

Harry will spend his last night as a bachelor at a separate hotel, Dorchester Collection's Coworth Park, where his best man and brother, Prince William, is also staying.

Royal watchers also got an up-close glimpse of Harry, 33, and William, 35, today outside of Windsor Castle.

The brothers stepped out to greet some of the fans who have flocked to Windsor to celebrate Harry and Markle’s wedding.

PHOTO: Britains Princes Harry and William greet well-wishers outside Windsor Castle ahead of Harrys wedding to Meghan Markle tomorrow, in Windsor, England, May 18, 2018.Dylan Martinez/Reuters
Britain's Princes Harry and William greet well-wishers outside Windsor Castle ahead of Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle tomorrow, in Windsor, England, May 18, 2018.

PHOTO: Prince Harry and his best man, Prince William, step out to greet well-wishers outside Windsor Castle, May 18, 2018, on the eve of Prince Harrys wedding, in Windsor, England.Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Harry and his best man, Prince William, step out to greet well-wishers outside Windsor Castle, May 18, 2018, on the eve of Prince Harry's wedding, in Windsor, England.

Harry and Meghan arrived in Windsor, about 22 miles outside of London, on Thursday to rehearse for their wedding and take care of final preparations.

PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Windsor Castle on the day before their Wedding in Windsor, Berkshire, England, May 18, 2018.James Whatling
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Windsor Castle on the day before their Wedding in Windsor, Berkshire, England, May 18, 2018.

William and his wife, Princess Kate, were also seen arriving yesterday for the start of the festivities.

Royal fans in Windsor have begun staking out spots on the Long Walk, the route from Windsor Castle through Windsor Town where Harry and Markle will ride in a carriage after their wedding service.

Harry and Markle have invited 2,640 people onto the grounds of Windsor Castle to see the wedding carriage procession as it departs.

The members of the public were selected from different regions of the U.K. with a special emphasis on those who have served their community.

PHOTO: Britains Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, arrive for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, March 12, 2018. Yui Mok/PA via AP
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, arrive for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, March 12, 2018.

The couple also invited 100 students from two local schools in Windsor and extended invitations to 200 individuals who take part in charities and organizations for which Harry serves as royal patron.

