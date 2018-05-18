Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spotted on eve of their highly-anticipated royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are just hours away from their wedding at St. George’s Chapel.

Markle, 36, has arrived at the hotel in Windsor where she will spend the night of her wedding.

Ms. Meghan Markle arrives at Cliveden House Hotel, accompanied by her mother Ms. Doria Ragland #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/SqOFhb0Wr5 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2018

The bride-to-be and her mom, Doria Ragland, were photographed arriving together at the Cliveden House Hotel, on the National Trust's Cliveden Estate.

Harry will spend his last night as a bachelor at a separate hotel, Dorchester Collection's Coworth Park, where his best man and brother, Prince William, is also staying.

Royal watchers also got an up-close glimpse of Harry, 33, and William, 35, today outside of Windsor Castle.

Thank you to the crowds in Windsor for the amazing reception for Prince Harry and his best man The Duke of Cambridge! #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/XUmx7XbrFX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2018

The brothers stepped out to greet some of the fans who have flocked to Windsor to celebrate Harry and Markle’s wedding.

Harry and Meghan arrived in Windsor, about 22 miles outside of London, on Thursday to rehearse for their wedding and take care of final preparations.

William and his wife, Princess Kate, were also seen arriving yesterday for the start of the festivities.

Royal fans in Windsor have begun staking out spots on the Long Walk, the route from Windsor Castle through Windsor Town where Harry and Markle will ride in a carriage after their wedding service.

Harry and Markle have invited 2,640 people onto the grounds of Windsor Castle to see the wedding carriage procession as it departs.

The members of the public were selected from different regions of the U.K. with a special emphasis on those who have served their community.

The couple also invited 100 students from two local schools in Windsor and extended invitations to 200 individuals who take part in charities and organizations for which Harry serves as royal patron.