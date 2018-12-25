The royal “Fab Four” -- Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- stepped out together on Christmas Day along with other members of the royal family.

The royals were spotted at St. Mary Magdalene Church on Queen Elizabeth’s 20,000-acre Sandringham home in Norfolk, England, Tuesday attending Christmas Day service together.

This Christmas marks Meghan’s first as a member of the royal family. She and Prince Harry wed in May and are expecting their first child this spring.

The "Fab Four" entered the church, with Meghan and Kate walking side-by-side and chatting, and Prince Charles a few steps ahead.

Later today, after the service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, a small stone church dating back to the 16th century, the royals will enjoy a Christmas lunch and then gather to watch Queen Elizabeth II deliver her annual Christmas message.

“Through the many changes I have seen over the years - faith, family and friendship have been not only a constant for me but a source of personal comfort and reassurance.”

Watch The Queen's Christmas broadcast on TV and @RoyalFamily @TwitterUK tomorrow at 3pm GMT. #QueensSpeech pic.twitter.com/P3V8DLKQS8 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 24, 2018

Meghan and Harry are believed to be staying at Sandringham, the Queen’s residence, during the family’s three-day Christmas celebration. William and Kate are staying at their nearby home, Anmer Hall, with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Merry Christmas! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex join The Queen and Members of the @RoyalFamily at the Christmas morning service at Sandringham Church. pic.twitter.com/KW7oOnshAx — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 25, 2018

This Christmas marks the first time William and Kate have celebrated the holiday as a family of five. Prince Louis was born in April.

In the evening, the royal family will get together again for a Christmas buffet dinner with 15 to 20 different delicacies prepared by Queen Elizabeth’s chef.

The day after Christmas, known as Boxing Day in the U.K., the royals are expected to partake in a traditional pheasant shoot on the grounds of Sandringham.