Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, wed Olivia Henson on June 7.

Prince William steps out without Kate Middleton for wedding of his and Prince Harry's close friend

Prince William on Friday celebrated the marriage of one of his and Prince Harry's closest friends.

William served as an usher at the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, and Olivia Henson. The couple wed at Chester Cathedral in Chester, England, about four hours outside of London.

William was seen mingling with guests at the wedding, which he attended solo, without his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, who has stayed out of the public eye since announcing in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (2R) mingles with guests after attending the wedding service of Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson, at Chester Cathedral in Chester, northern England on June 7, 2024. Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

William's younger brother Harry, who now lives in California with his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and their two children, also did not attend the wedding.

Both William and Harry chose Grosvenor, their lifelong friend, to be the godfather to each of their respective eldest children, Princes George and Archie.

Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson depart their wedding at Chester Cathedral on June 7, 2024 in Chester, England. Dave Benett/Alan Chapman/Getty Images

Grosvenor is also the godson of King Charles III, William and Harry's father.

Neither Charles nor his wife Queen Camilla attended the wedding on Friday.

Charles, like his daughter-in-law Kate, was also diagnosed with cancer this year.

The types of cancer with which Charles and Kate were diagnosed have not been disclosed.

As he did Friday at Grosvenor's wedding, William has been attending events solo in recent months, in the wake of both his wife's and father's diagnoses.

Prince William, Prince of Wales departs the wedding of The Duke of Westminster and Olivia Grosvenor, Duchess of Westminster at Chester Cathedral on June 7, 2024 in Chester, England. Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

On Thursday, William stood in for Charles alongside heads of state at a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.