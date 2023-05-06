Queen Camilla's reserved family step into spotlight at coronation

Camilla is a mom of 2, grandmother of 5 and step-grandmother of 5.

Queen Camilla’s family came out to support their matriarch at the coronation service for her and King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday. The queen is a mother of two, grandmother of five and step-grandmother of five.

Her family, alongside more than 2,200 guests, witnessed Camilla get crowned with Queen Mary's crown, which had been modified for the occasion to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Below are some of Camilla's family members who were present at the ceremony.

The royals appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Tom Parker Bowles

Tom Parker Bowles leaving Westminster Abbey in central London following the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla May 6, 2023. Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

Tom Parker Bowles is the eldest of Camilla’s children. Ahead of the coronation, Parker Bowles, a food critic, had spoken out on "The News Agents" podcast and said there had not been “any sort of endgame” when his mother married Charles back in 2005.

"She married the person she loved and this is what happened," he said.

Master Freddy Parker Bowles

King Charles III and Queen Camilla look out from the balcony next to Page of Honor, Freddy Parker Bowles at Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London. Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters

Parker Bowles’ son Freddy, now 13, assumed a special role during the coronation, serving as one of the queen’s Pages of Honour.

On "The News Agents" podcast, Tom Parker Bowles had said that he doubted his son was stressed about the once-in-a-lifetime event.

"I don't think he knows quite how big it's going to be,” Parker Bowles said. "He's a 13-year-old boy who loves football."

For the coronation, Freddy wore a red uniform with gold cuffs and a gold-and-crimson waist sash.

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony following their coronation ceremony in London, Britain May 6, 2023. Matthew Childs/Reuters

Lola Parker Bowles

Lola, Parker Bowles’ daughter and Freddy’s older sister, also attended the coronation.

Laura Lopes

Laura Lopes, Queen Camilla's daughter arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

Laura Lopes, Camilla’s daughter and the second of her children, attended the coronation in a green ensemble.

Master Gus Lopes and Master Louis Lopes

King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Page Of Honor, Freddy Parker Bowles, Page of Honor, Louis Lopes, Annabel Elliot and Page of Honor, Gus Lopes gather on the Buckingham Palace central balcony after the Coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Lopes’ twin sons, Master Gus Lopes and Master Louis Lopes, joined Freddy as two of Camilla's Pages of Honour.

Gus sported a green jacket with a collar braid on the front and neck for the coronation.

Louis' outfit matched Freddy's with the red jacket, gold cuffs and red and gold waist sash.

Master Arthur Elliot

Camilla's great-nephew, Arthur, the son of Ben Elliot, Camilla's nephew, was also a Page of Honour for the queen. He donned the same uniform as his cousin Gus, with a green jacket and collar braid.