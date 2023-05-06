Timeline of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's royal love story

King Charles III and Queen Camilla each had their crowning moments Saturday as the United Kingdom celebrated the first coronation in 70 years.
As Charles and Camilla take on their next chapter together officially as king and queen, "Good Morning America" is taking a look back at the couple's royal love story.
For decades, the two have remained side-by-side through turbulence, including navigating Charles' divorce from the late Princess Diana, blending their two families and overcoming the less-than-popular public perception of their relationship.
On May 6, both Charles and Camilla assumed additional royal responsibilities and sovereign titles following a historic coronation ceremony.
Below, see a timeline of Charles and Camilla's relationship, through the years.
1970s: Then-Prince Charles and Camilla meet
Then-Prince Charles met Camilla Shand in the early 1970s. The two were reportedly introduced by a mutual friend at a polo match in Windsor Great Park.
"She was totally unfazed by all the trappings of monarchy. And also she had a wicked sense of humor," said Robert Jobson, an ABC News royal contributor.
After a brief dalliance, Charles and Camilla went their separate ways.
Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles, an army officer, in 1973. The two welcomed their first child Tom Parker Bowles in December 1974 and Charles was named his godfather.
Camilla and Parker Bowles welcomed a daughter, Laura Parker Bowles, in 1978.
1980s: Charles and Camilla are in separate marriages
A then-32-year-old Charles married Princess Diana, who was 18 at the time, in the summer of 1981. The couple announced that fall that they were expecting their first child together.
Prince William was born in June 1982. Two years later, Prince Harry was born in September 1984.
Charles and Diana's relationship quickly became rocky, and according to Charles' authorized biography, he began an affair with Camilla in 1986.
Charles and Diana's marital problems were reportedly exacerbated by rumors about his relationship with Camilla.
Externally, Camilla was vilified by both the British press and the public, often being blamed for the breakdown of Charles and Diana's "fairytale" marriage.
In a rare interview with British Vogue last summer, Camilla revealed how she coped with the scrutiny, saying she needed to "find a way to live with it."
"Nobody likes to be looked at all the time and, you know, criticized. But I think in the end, I sort of rise above it and get on with it. You’ve got to get on with life," she said at the time.
1990s: Charles and Diana announce separation, Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles divorce
In December 1992, Charles and Diana announced their separation and officially divorced a few years later in 1996.
Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles announced their divorce in 1995.
The same year as Camilla's divorce, Charles and Camilla attended a party together for a mutual friend, and the pair were reportedly seen dancing together.
Diana was tragically killed in a car accident in Paris, France, two years later, on Aug. 31, 1997.
Charles and Camilla appeared together publicly for the first time in 1999 while leaving a birthday party for Camilla's sister at the Ritz Hotel in London.
2000s: Charles and Camilla officially rekindle
Charles and Camilla moved into Clarence House, a royal residence in Westminster, London, in 2003. The couple announced their engagement two years later -- 35 years after they first met -- and were married in a civil ceremony on April 9, 2005.
Following their marriage, Camilla gained the title of Duchess of Cornwall, and not the Princess of Wales title long associated with Diana.
Over the subsequent two decades, Charles and Camilla attended royal events together and supported Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth II.
2022: Elizabeth says her wish is for Camilla to be known as queen consort
In February 2022, Elizabeth announced it was her "sincere wish" that Camilla take the title of queen consort when Charles took the throne.
Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 96.
Charles subsequently ascended to the throne, becoming King Charles III, and Camilla officially adopted the title of queen consort.
2023: King Charles III and Queen Camilla are crowned
Charles and Camilla, who will use the title Queen Camilla, were crowned on May 6 in a historic coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
Both of Charles' sons, William and Harry, attended the coronation.
ABC News' Jaylene Lopez contributed to this report.