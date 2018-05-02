Queen Elizabeth arrived in style to meet her sixth great-grandchild, Prince Louis, for the first time.

She was photographed carrying a bouquet of yellow flowers after arriving to Kensington Palace via a helicopter Tuesday, having flown in from Windsor Castle.

Louis, who was born April 23, not only had his first meeting this with his great-grandmother, 92, but also his grandfather.

Prince Charles, who has been traveling out of the country for royal engagements, is expected to meet his third grandchild today at Kensington Palace.

Louis, the third child of Prince William and Princess Kate, is named after Charles. The full name of the newborn, who will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge, is Louis Arthur Charles.

The visits from Charles and Queen Elizabeth coincide with another important day for the royal family: The third birthday of William and Kate’s daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Charlotte stole the show last week when she waved to the crowd outside St. Mary’s Hospital as she and her older brother, Prince George, 4, came to meet Louis.

Kensington Palace today shared a photo of Charlotte, taken by Kate last year, in honor of her birthday.

Wishing a happy third birthday to Princess Charlotte – thank you all for your lovely messages! pic.twitter.com/IpLwFXveHp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2018

With George and Charlotte both attending school near Kensington Palace -- George at Thomas's Battersea and Charlotte at the Willcocks Nursery School -- Kate and William are expected to enjoy some solo time with their new infant at the palace.

The royal family is also preparing for their next joyous event, the May 19 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have shared some further details about the music for their wedding service at St George's Chapel. pic.twitter.com/CZ4PQH7wwz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 24, 2018

Markle’s close friend and style adviser, Jessica Mulroney, flew from her home in Toronto to London last weekend for Markle’s final wedding dress fitting, ABC News has learned.

All eyes are now centered on the design duo behind Ralph & Russo, the designers of the stunning dress Markle wore for her engagement photos with Harry, as the main contenders to have the coveted assignment of designing Markle’s wedding dress.