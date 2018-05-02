Queen Elizabeth helicopters in to meet newest great-grandchild, Prince Louis

May 2, 2018, 9:55 AM ET
PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II spotted taking a helicopter to Kensington Gardens to visit her great grandchild, Louis, in London, May 2, 2018.PlayFlynet/Splash News
WATCH Prince William and Duchess Kate release name of new baby boy

Queen Elizabeth arrived in style to meet her sixth great-grandchild, Prince Louis, for the first time.

Interested in Royal Family?

Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Royal Family
Add Interest

She was photographed carrying a bouquet of yellow flowers after arriving to Kensington Palace via a helicopter Tuesday, having flown in from Windsor Castle.

PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II spotted taking a helicopter to Kensington Gardens to visit her great grandchild, Louis, in London, May 2, 2018.Flynet/Splash News
Queen Elizabeth II spotted taking a helicopter to Kensington Gardens to visit her great grandchild, Louis, in London, May 2, 2018.

PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II spotted taking a helicopter to Kensington Gardens to visit her great grandchild, Louis, in London, May 2, 2018.Flynet/Splash News
Queen Elizabeth II spotted taking a helicopter to Kensington Gardens to visit her great grandchild, Louis, in London, May 2, 2018.

Louis, who was born April 23, not only had his first meeting this with his great-grandmother, 92, but also his grandfather.

Prince Charles, who has been traveling out of the country for royal engagements, is expected to meet his third grandchild today at Kensington Palace.

PHOTO: Prince Charles delivers a speech during the ANZAC Day dawn service at the Australian National Memorial at Villers-Bretonneux, April 25, 2018.Lukas Coch/EPA via Shutterstock
Prince Charles delivers a speech during the ANZAC Day dawn service at the Australian National Memorial at Villers-Bretonneux, April 25, 2018.

Louis, the third child of Prince William and Princess Kate, is named after Charles. The full name of the newborn, who will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge, is Louis Arthur Charles.

PHOTO: Britains Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge pose for a photo with their newborn baby son as they leave the Lindo wing at St Marys Hospital in London, April 23, 2018.Kirsty Wigglesworth
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge pose for a photo with their newborn baby son as they leave the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London, April 23, 2018.

PHOTO: Prince William and Kate depart the hospital with the new baby boy at the Lindo Wing in St Marys Hospital, April 23, 2018, in London.Ian Jones/Allpix/Splash News
Prince William and Kate depart the hospital with the new baby boy at the Lindo Wing in St Mary's Hospital, April 23, 2018, in London.

The visits from Charles and Queen Elizabeth coincide with another important day for the royal family: The third birthday of William and Kate’s daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Charlotte stole the show last week when she waved to the crowd outside St. Mary’s Hospital as she and her older brother, Prince George, 4, came to meet Louis.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge by their father Britains Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at the Lindo Wing of St Marys Hospital in London, April 23, 2018, to visit Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their new-born son.Ben Stansll/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge by their father Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, April 23, 2018, to visit Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their new-born son.

Kensington Palace today shared a photo of Charlotte, taken by Kate last year, in honor of her birthday.

With George and Charlotte both attending school near Kensington Palace -- George at Thomas's Battersea and Charlotte at the Willcocks Nursery School -- Kate and William are expected to enjoy some solo time with their new infant at the palace.

The royal family is also preparing for their next joyous event, the May 19 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Markle’s close friend and style adviser, Jessica Mulroney, flew from her home in Toronto to London last weekend for Markle’s final wedding dress fitting, ABC News has learned.

All eyes are now centered on the design duo behind Ralph & Russo, the designers of the stunning dress Markle wore for her engagement photos with Harry, as the main contenders to have the coveted assignment of designing Markle’s wedding dress.

Comments