Rachel McAdams, who gave birth to her first child in April, recently posed for a rather unconventional high fashion photo shoot.

The 40-year-old Canadian actress, who is known for her roles in movies like "Disobedience" and "Spotlight," was featured in Girls. Girls. Girls. Magazine wearing designer couture -- and a breast pump.

The magazine's founder and editor Claire Rothstein shared the image of McAdams using the pump in a Versace look paired with Bulgari diamonds.

She noted the significance of the picture in the caption.

“A million reasons why I wanted to post this picture," she wrote. "Obviously #rachelmcadams looks incredible and was quite literally the dream to work with but also this shoot was about 6 months post her giving birth to her son, so between shots she was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding."

"We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about who’s idea it was to take this picture but I’m still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more," she continued.

Rothstein said the photo attempts to eradicate the stigma attached to breastfeeding in public.

"Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world, like breathing and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of," she wrote.

"I don’t even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great," she added. "Big shout out to all the girls."

Many women felt that photo was extremely empowering and took to social media to commend the actress.

"Pretty Little Liars" actress Troian Bellisario reposted the shot of McAdams, captioning the post, "As someone who is currently breastfeeding/pumping. This shot @clairerothstein took of #rachelmcadams just makes me squeal with delight."

"This is all the vibes," she added.

Author Giovanna Fletcher wrote "This shot of Rachel McAdams is so powerful, I can’t stop thinking about it," in an Instagram post.

"It’s great having this picture start such a big conversation around working mums and our milk supply!" she added.

Actress Sasha Perl-Raver said the photo, "is damn near bringing me to tears. Sexy. Fly. Strong. Empowered. Beautiful. And just look at all that milk!" in a post.

While the shot received much praise, others implied the photo was out-of-touch.

McAdams described the birth of her son as "the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, hands down," in an interview with The Sunday Times in November.

"[People say] your life is not your own anymore. But I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person. I waited a long time [for motherhood]," she told the magazine.

