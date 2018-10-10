Joe Giudice, the husband of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice, was ordered deported back to Italy Wednesday by an immigration judge, officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to ABC News.

Giudice now has 30 days to appeal, said a spokeswoman for the Executive Office for Immigration Review.

There was no immediate comment from the Giudice camp.

The removal order from Immigration Judge John Ellington would take effect after Joe Giudice is released from the federal prison, where he is serving time for bankruptcy fraud and failing to pay taxes on $200,000 worth of income. He pleaded guilty in 2014 and is scheduled to be released from prison in March 2019.

The Giudices have four daughters. Teresa Giudice served nearly a year in prison after pleading guilty to submitting false loan applications when she applied for a $5 million mortgage. After her release, the reality TV star told ABC News that she blamed her husband for their legal woes.

"If he was on top of everything then this wouldn’t have happened," she said last October. "He keeps saying, 'You just got to move on from this. You can’t keep bringing up the past.' It’s true. I need to let it go and move on."