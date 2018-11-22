Celebrities are flocking to social media to share what they're most thankful for and their Thanksgiving posts are pretty incredible.

Actress, author, mother and lifestyle entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon shared what just might be the most relatable post ahead of all our Thanksgiving feasts.

A photo of a perfectly prepped pie with a top crust that says "glad I wore stretch pants."

Witherspoon reposted the pic first posted by cookbook author and chef Marie Saba who made the hilarious festive dessert.

Saba told ABC News her initial reaction to seeing Witherspoon's post was like a scene out of a movie.

"Honestly I did the 'Yessss' scene that Kevin [McAllister] does in 'Home Alone,’” she said with a laugh. "Reese Witherspoon is probably my favorite account on Instagram, so her posting my pie was a big win. And I believe in celebrating big wins so [there was] lots of 'yesss'-ing."

Saba said she loves to be in the kitchen and "if I can share those things with others on Instagram through funny pies -- or puns on pies -- I'm thrilled."

Witherspoon also posted herself prepping some Thanksgiving biscuits that she may or may not have shared with her pups, Hank and Pepper.

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Twitter's favorite no-nonsense model, mom and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has been filling her feed with her mouthwatering Thanksgiving food prep.

anyone in the LA area need gravy pic.twitter.com/I5q3wvmVFe — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 21, 2018

From sweet potato pie to turkey stock for gravy, her dishes will likely make for some sweet and savory offerings on Thanksgiving.

Tiegan announced that she was up bright and early Thursday morning with the caption "CAN'T OPEN MY EYES LET'S DO THIS."

6AM HAPPY THANKSGIVING CAN'T OPEN MY EYES LET'S DO THIS — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 22, 2018

Kristin Maldonado posted a picture with the Pentatonix all bundled up at rehearsal ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Josh Groban took the term "you are what you eat" literally by swapping out his normal Twitter picture for a photo of yam. The singer joked in a tweet that this Thanksgiving his "metamorphosis into an actual yam will be complete."