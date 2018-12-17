Former 'Revenge' co-stars Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman got married!

Fans of the TV show “Revenge” will be excited to hear that two of their favorite series stars just tied the knot in real life.

Actors Emily VanCamp and her former co-star on the show, Josh Bowman, got married on Saturday in the Bahamas.

The 32-year-old actor shared a photo of the duo on her Instagram account, thanking those that made the special day possible.

“Thank you to all of our friends and family who made their way to celebrate with us! We are eternally grateful. And to @lelarose and your incredible team for creating my dream dress... Thank you times a million,” she wrote.

The couple met on the set of the set of “Revenge” in 2011 and starred in the hit drama series for four seasons, until the last episode in 2015.

Their characters, Emily Thorne and Daniel Grayson, were also married at one point on the show.

Richard Cartwright/ABC

VanCamp announced their engagement in June 2017.

The duo don't speak about their relationship much, but Bowman is often featured on VanCamp’s Instagram account.

In 2017, she called him her “favorite human” in a post.