Ron Howard, the director behind the Star Wars franchise's newest blockbuster, "Solo: A Star Wars Story," revealed some secrets of the highly buttoned up movie.

The Academy Award-winning director told "Good Morning America," without revealing too much about the plotline, which follows a young Han Solo, that two of the franchise's most beloved friends have a rocky start to their relationship.

"Han Solo and Chewbacca are going to meet each other and I would just say that they don't necessarily like each other at first," Howard revealed. "It's not entirely cool at first. So I think that's something to look forward to."

The director said the film will "define him and begin to shape him into the Han Solo persona that we know later, so those relationships are important."

Howard, 64, worked with director George Lucas on "American Graffiti" before the first "Star Wars" film was ever created.

"I asked him what he was thinking of doing next and he's kind of a man of few words -- 'Kind of a Flash Gordon, Buck Rogers kind of thing but with really cool special effects,'" Howard recalled. "I had no idea it was going to be 'Star Wars.'"

Howard said he has been a lifelong "Star Wars" fan and admitted that when the film first debuted he waited in line for two hours -- twice.

"We stood in line two hours and we were so blown away by the movie that we left and when we walked out of the theater we saw two more long lines and said, 'Do you want to see it again?'

'Yeah,'" he continued. "And we got in another two-hour line and watched it again the same day."

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" will hit theaters May 25, 2018.

