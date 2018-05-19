Royal wedding 2018: Top moments you may have seen and may have missed

May 19, 2018, 9:43 AM ET
PHOTO: Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives in St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. PlayJonathan Brady/Reuters
The royal wedding had no shortage of special moments as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the Windsor knot inside St. George's Chapel today, and it even included a few unexpected moments that you may have missed!

The dress

PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, during their wedding ceremony at St. Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.Gareth Fuller/AP
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, during their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.

PHOTO: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk down the west steps of St Georges Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. Andrew Matthews/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk down the west steps of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony.

Markle was a vision in white as she walked down the aisle Saturday to greet Prince Harry.

Her wedding gown, made out of triple silk organza, featured an open bateau neckline with three-quarter-length sleeves.

It was designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller, 47, who became the first female artistic director to head the house of Givenchy.

PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an Ascot Landau along the Long Walk after their wedding in St Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, May 19, 2018. Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an Ascot Landau along the Long Walk after their wedding in St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, May 19, 2018.

"After meeting Ms. Waight Keller in early 2018, Ms. Markle chose to work with her for her timeless and elegant aesthetic, impeccable tailoring, and relaxed demeanour," a press release from Kensington Palace read. "Ms. Markle also wanted to highlight the success of a leading British talent who has now served as the creative head of three globally influential fashion houses -- Pringle of Scotland, Chloé, and now Givenchy."

A solo walk down the aisle

PHOTO: Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives for the wedding ceremony to Prince Harry at St. Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, May 19, 2018.AP
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives for the wedding ceremony to Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, May 19, 2018.

Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, had escorted the bride to St. George's Chapel before Markle confidently walked the first half of the aisle on her own, followed by her bridesmaids and page boys.

Prince Charles, the next King of England, then walked his new daughter-in-law down the second half of the aisle.

PHOTO: Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by Charles, the Prince of Wales, in St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding, May 19, 2018. Jonathan Brady/PA
Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by Charles, the Prince of Wales, in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding, May 19, 2018.

Markle, 36, asked Prince Charles to walk her down the aisle because her father, Thomas Markle Sr., who lives in Mexico, did not attend the wedding due to health concerns.

Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry's passionate address

PHOTO: The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, primate of the Episcopal Church, gives an address during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.Owen Humphreys/Reuters
The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, primate of the Episcopal Church, gives an address during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.

One of the most memorable moments of the ceremony was the address delivered by the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, who traveled to Windsor from Chicago.

PHOTO: Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Curry, the head of the Episcopal Church, spoke passionately about the power of love and at one point quoted Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

"We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love. And when we do that, we will make of this old world a new world," he said. "Love is the only way. There's power in love. Don't underestimate it. Don't even over-sentimentalize it. There's power, power in love."

The kiss

PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding, May 19, 2018.Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding, May 19, 2018.

As the couple -- who now hold the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- walked out of the floral arches of St. George's Chapel, they shared their first kiss as newlyweds.

Princess Charlotte's scene-stealing moment

PHOTO: Princess Charlotte waves by her mother Britains Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge after attending the wedding ceremony of Britains Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St Georges Chapel in Windsor, May 19, 2018.AFP/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte waves by her mother Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge after attending the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor, May 19, 2018.

After the wedding, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte gave her uncle and new aunt a wave as the carriage swept them away.

The carriage procession

PHOTO: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex get into the carriage after their wedding ceremony at St Georges Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, May 19, 2018 to start their wedding procession. Andrew Mathews/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex get into the carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, May 19, 2018 to start their wedding procession.

PHOTO: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, leave Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel on May 19, 2018 in Windsor.Odd Anderson/Getty Images
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, leave Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel on May 19, 2018 in Windsor.

The wedding was followed by a carriage procession to give those gathered in Windsor an up-close look at the newlyweds.

The beaming couple waved nonstop as they passed by the cheering crowds of adults and children who gathered from across the world.

The American bride seemed touched by the outpouring of support, and at one point she placed her hand over her heart.

PHOTO: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.Benoit Tessier/Reuters
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.

