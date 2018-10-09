Another high-profile royal wedding is just days away.

Interested in Royal Family? Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Princess Eugenie, 28, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, will wed Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images, FILE

Princess Eugenie's wedding comes less than six months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding and will feature some similarities to their high-profile wedding, including the same chapel and a carriage ride.

This wedding promises to be another royal-studded affair, and possibly even a star-studded one, too, given the celebrity friends of Eugenie, ninth in line to the throne, and her future husband.

Take a look at everything you need to know about the royal bride and her groom-to-be and their royal wedding.

Eugenie and Jack have been a couple since 2010

The couple have been in a relationship since first meeting in Verbier, Switzerland, through mutual friends on a ski trip in 2010.

They became engaged while in Nicaragua in January.

The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank. pic.twitter.com/ct45JvDfbq — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018

Eugenie works at Hauser and Wirth, an art gallery in the Mayfair area of London. Brooksbank has had a successful career in the hospitality, restaurant and nightclub industries.

They currently reside at Ivy Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace. Their home is nearby Nottingham Cottage, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside, and Apartment 1A, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge live.

The proud parents of the bride

Prince Eugenie's father is Prince Andrew, the second youngest of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's four children.

Prince Andrew and Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, divorced in the early 1990s, after around 10 years of marriage. They have remained on good terms and are often spotted together.

Prince Andrew said he was "completely overjoyed" about his daughter's engagement to Brooksbank.

"Jack is an absolutely outstanding young man and Eugenie and he have got to know each other over a number of years and I'm really thrilled for them," he said, adding that he wishes them "every happiness."

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, tweeted she was filled with "total joy" when Eugenie's engagement to Brooksbank was announced.

I always say that the river flows well to it’s destiny because of the guidance of a solid rock #engagement #eugieandjack @TheDukeOfYork @TheDukeOfYork pic.twitter.com/hvCnnOwZpo — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) January 22, 2018

The wedding party and royal guests

Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice, will serve as chief bridesmaid at the wedding.

Eugenie is very close to her cousins, William and Harry.

Eugenie and Brooksbank have frequently gone on double dates with Harry and Meghan, including spending time with them in Toronto, where Meghan lived before moving to London.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, FILE

It is unclear whether Princess Kate will attend the wedding.

She has just resumed some public duties after giving birth to Prince Louis last spring. Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton Matthews, though is due to give birth soon and Kate could be busy depending on when her sister gives birth.

The wedding dress

Princess Eugenie has not yet announced who will design her gown.

"I’m not telling anyone who is making it, but I can say it is a British-based designer," Eugenie told British Vogue in August. "[The dress] is the one thing that I was really decisive about. As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away."

Max Mumby/Pool/Getty Images, FILE

She added, "I never thought I’d be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I’ve been pretty on top of it."

Royal watchers have speculated the designer may be Erdem, a favorite of Princess Eugenie’s and the royal family's, or Jenny Packham.

Erdem designed the black floral dress Eugenie donned in her engagement photo.

The wedding location will look familiar

Eugenie and Brooksbank will wed at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same chapel where Harry and Meghan were wed on May 19, 2018.

Chris Jackson/AFP/Getty Images, FILE

The Dean of Windsor, known as The Right Reverend David Conner, will officiate the wedding. The Archbishop of York, The Most Reverend and Right Honorable John Sentamu, will lead the prayers.

The public will play a role too

Also like the wedding of Harry and Meghan, the public will get an up-close look at Eugenie and Jack's wedding day.

Invitations have been sent to 1,200 members of the public to join the celebration on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The invited guests were selected from the more than 100,000 applications the couple received.

Joining the public at Windsor Castle will be representatives of charities supported by Eugenie and Jack, including The Salvation Army and the United Nations Trust Fund to End Violence Against Women. Princess Eugenie recently spoke at the UN in an effort to end modern slavery.

Children from two U.K. schools Eugenie attended will also be there, along with Windsor locals and members of the Royal Household staff.

A carriage ride will follow the wedding

Once Eugenie and Jack are married at St. George's Chapel, they will take a carriage ride out of Windsor Castle and on a path that will be accessible to the public.

The couple will follow the same route taken by Eugenie's uncle and aunt, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, following their wedding.

The carriage's path is slightly shorter than the path taken by Meghan and Harry.

Queen Elizabeth will play host

After the wedding service at St. George's Chapel and the carriage procession, Eugenie and Jack's guests will go to Windsor Castle for a reception.

The reception will be hosted by Eugenie's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, FILE

The couple will have a second day of festivities to celebrate their nuptials at Royal Lodge at the home of Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duke And Duchess of York.

Celebrity guests are likely to attend

The couple are expected to invite 850 guests to their wedding, several hundred more guests than Meghan and Harry invited to St. George's Chapel.

Brooksbank was recently promoted to run European operations for Casamigos tequila, so look for the founders, George Clooney and Rande Gerber, to attend the wedding with their wives, Amal Clooney and Cindy Crawford.

Gareth Fuller/AP, FILE

Mike Meldman, the developer and operator of exclusive high-end lifestyle communities and clubs around the world, is also expected to attend.

Eugenie and her sister, Beatrice, are also friends with high-profile figures ranging from Ellie Goulding to James Blunt, Holly and Sam Branson and Karlie Kloss, so it could be a who's who of stars at the wedding.

Other celebs who may be at the star-studded affair include Cara Delevingne, Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe, Victoria and David Beckham and Kate Moss.

Both of Harry’s ex-girlfriends, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, are also expected to attend Eugenie’s wedding.

The jewels

Princess Eugenie‘s engagement ring is an oval, blush pink-colored padparadscha sapphire ring surrounded by diamonds. The couple designed the ring together

It very similar in style to Princess Kate and Princess Diana’s sapphire ring and Eugenie's mother's ruby and diamond engagement ring.

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images, FILE

“Why I loved it so much is because it changes color from every different angle that you look at it, which is what I think of Eugenie," Brooksbank said of the ring. "That she changes color and is just so amazing, and we thought that was an amazing sign."

It is expected that Eugenie's wedding band will be sourced from the Welsh gold used by many members of the royal family.

A royal tiara

While Buckingham Palace has yet to announce what tiara Princess Eugenie will wear for her wedding, it appears she may honor her mother by accessorizing with the York Tiara.

The bespoke tiara, which was a gift to Sarah Ferguson on her wedding day from Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, features intricate leaves and scrolls of diamonds and platinum. It was created by Garrard and has been worn many times by the Duchess of York since her divorce.

Eugenie could also decide to borrow a royal tiara from her grandmother’s extensive collection like other royal brides, including Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan.

Who is paying for the wedding?

The royal family is expected to pay for the wedding and the reception.

U.K. taxpayers foot the bill for the cost of wedding security. Reports of an estimated more than $2 million price tag for security have led thousands of U.K. residents to sign a petition asking the royal family to cover security costs as well.

How to watch the wedding

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the wedding live on TLC beginning at 4:25 a.m., EST/PST. An encore version will air three hours later at 7:25 a.m., EST/PST.

TLC is royal wedding central! ??Set your alarms and watch the latest royal wedding LIVE at 4:25am ET/PT on Friday, October 12. #TLCRoyalWedding https://t.co/rdf291u0B2 — TLC Network (@TLC) October 4, 2018

Eugenie and Jack's wedding will be televised by ITV in the U.K.

The wedding begins at 11 a.m. local time.