Royals off duty: Princess Kate takes Prince George and Princess Charlotte to a polo match

Jun 11, 2018, 2:00 PM ET
PHOTO: Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge during the Festival of Polo at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, England, June 10, 2018.Playzz/KGC-178/starmaxinc.com via Newscom
Prince George and Princess Charlotte cheered on their dad, Prince William, at a polo match Sunday.

From the look of photos of the brother and sister duo, no one had a better time.

PHOTO: Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge during the Festival of Polo at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, England, June 10, 2018.zz/KGC-178/starmaxinc.com via Newscom
Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge during the Festival of Polo at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, England, June 10, 2018.

George, 4, and Charlotte, 3, were seen running, jumping and laughing as they and their mom, Princess Kate, supported Prince William at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Polo Club.

PHOTO: Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, England, UK., June 10, 2018.zz/KGC-178/starmaxinc.com via Newscom
Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, England, UK., June 10, 2018.

The siblings attended the match without their newborn brother, Prince Louis, who was born in April.

Charlotte donned sunglasses and ran in bare feet, at one point attempting a head stand in front of her laughing mom.

PHOTO: Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, England, June 10, 2018.zz/KGC-102/189/starmaxinc.com via Newscom
Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, England, June 10, 2018.

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club, June 10, 2018, in Gloucester, England.Andrew Parsons/i-Images/Polaris
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club, June 10, 2018, in Gloucester, England.

George, who turns 5 in July, watched the match alongside Kate and showed her a slinky toy.

PHOTO: Prince George of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club, June 10, 2018, in Gloucester, England.Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Prince George of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club, June 10, 2018, in Gloucester, England.

PHOTO: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, England, June 10, 2018.zz/KGC-178/starmaxinc.com via Newscom
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, England, June 10, 2018.

The royals’ casual outing came just one day after they played a formal role at Trooping the Colour, the official celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday.

George and Charlotte appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside their parents and other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth and their aunt and uncle, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to watch the Royal Air Force flyover.

While all eyes were on Meghan making her Buckingham Palace balcony debut, it was George, Charlotte and Princess Anne's granddaughter, Savannah Phillips, who stole the show.

Savannah, 7, first pretended she was conducting music as the national anthem played and then put her hand over the mouth of George, who appeared to be singing along, as if to quiet him.

PHOTO: Savannah Phillips and Prince George of Cambridge watch the flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Color on June 9, 2018 in London.Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Savannah Phillips and Prince George of Cambridge watch the flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Color on June 9, 2018 in London.

Prince William looked at the two playful children in front of him, seemingly unamused.

"For the royal family, that big appearance on the Buckingham balcony during the Trooping the Colour is a huge deal," said ABC News royal contributor Imogen Lloyd Webber. "And everyone has to be on their best behavior."

The incident brought back memories of the 2016 Trooping the Colour when William, 36, was scolded by Queen Elizabeth to stand up.

William and Kate, who has been on maternity leave since giving birth to Louis, left the newborn home for Trooping the Colour as well.

The next time the public is likely to see Prince Louis will be at his christening later this summer.

