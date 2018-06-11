Prince George and Princess Charlotte cheered on their dad, Prince William, at a polo match Sunday.

From the look of photos of the brother and sister duo, no one had a better time.

George, 4, and Charlotte, 3, were seen running, jumping and laughing as they and their mom, Princess Kate, supported Prince William at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Polo Club.

The siblings attended the match without their newborn brother, Prince Louis, who was born in April.

Charlotte donned sunglasses and ran in bare feet, at one point attempting a head stand in front of her laughing mom.

George, who turns 5 in July, watched the match alongside Kate and showed her a slinky toy.

The royals’ casual outing came just one day after they played a formal role at Trooping the Colour, the official celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday.

George and Charlotte appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside their parents and other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth and their aunt and uncle, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to watch the Royal Air Force flyover.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex join The Queen and members of the @RoyalFamily to watch the @RoyalAirForce fly past #TroopingTheColour pic.twitter.com/3ktnlUfmsC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 9, 2018

While all eyes were on Meghan making her Buckingham Palace balcony debut, it was George, Charlotte and Princess Anne's granddaughter, Savannah Phillips, who stole the show.

Savannah, 7, first pretended she was conducting music as the national anthem played and then put her hand over the mouth of George, who appeared to be singing along, as if to quiet him.

Prince William looked at the two playful children in front of him, seemingly unamused.

"For the royal family, that big appearance on the Buckingham balcony during the Trooping the Colour is a huge deal," said ABC News royal contributor Imogen Lloyd Webber. "And everyone has to be on their best behavior."

The incident brought back memories of the 2016 Trooping the Colour when William, 36, was scolded by Queen Elizabeth to stand up.

William and Kate, who has been on maternity leave since giving birth to Louis, left the newborn home for Trooping the Colour as well.

The next time the public is likely to see Prince Louis will be at his christening later this summer.