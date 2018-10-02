Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and other stars discuss their first time voting

Oct 2, 2018, 10:30 PM ET
PHOTO: Scarlett Johansson attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, FILE
Scarlett Johansson attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.

With midterm elections just a month away, stars are doing their part to encourage young people to vote.

Interested in Midterm Elections?

Add Midterm Elections as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Midterm Elections news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Midterm Elections
Add Interest

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Zoe Kravitz and others participated in a video from the organization March For Our Lives, in which they discussed their first times voting.

Alongside former students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, some joked about their experiences ("My first time with a woman was 2016. It felt good but it ended badly," Evans said) while others gave more serious answers.

"My parents weren't allowed to do it until 1965, so I do it every chance I get," said Don Cheadle.

If you are looking for ways to encourage your friends to get out there and vote, Carolyn DeWitt, the president and executive director of Rock the Vote, a nonpartisan nonprofit also focused on increasing voter turnout, told "GMA" last month that positive peer pressure is a good way to increase voter turnout, especially among young people.

PHOTO: Scarlett Johansson attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, FILE
Scarlett Johansson attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.

MORE: Julia Louis-Dreyfus leads celebs who want you to get out and vote in the midterms

"Young people are a lot of times motivated by the collective, by being part of something," DeWitt said.

Stephanie Young, a spokesperson for the nonpartisan organization When We All Vote, added that when it comes to showing up at the polls on election day, "We have to treat it like any other activity."

"We need reminders, we need an invitation, we need a calendar notification," she said.

PHOTO: Make Your Voice Heard: Save the Date!ABC News Photo Illustration
Make Your Voice Heard: Save the Date!

Young recommends making it into a fun activity to encourage others to get out there and vote, wheter its planning to have dinner after, or planning on getting your nails done.

MORE: How to make your voice heard during the midterms

Finally, DeWitt told "GMA" that it is important to remember that there is "incredible power" in your vote.

"Voting absolutely matters, you might not think that your voice or your vote matters, but when you put it with 70 million other young people, there's incredible power to decide the direction of not only our communities, but also our country," DeWitt said.

PHOTO: Make Your Voice Heard - I votedABC News Photo Illustration
Make Your Voice Heard - I voted

Comments