With midterm elections just a month away, stars are doing their part to encourage young people to vote.

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Zoe Kravitz and others participated in a video from the organization March For Our Lives, in which they discussed their first times voting.

Alongside former students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, some joked about their experiences ("My first time with a woman was 2016. It felt good but it ended badly," Evans said) while others gave more serious answers.

"My parents weren't allowed to do it until 1965, so I do it every chance I get," said Don Cheadle.

Today is our first #TurnoutTuesday! Knock on 25 doors in your community and help them register to vote! Plus voting feels great. Just ask these guys ? pic.twitter.com/8yQOR4preA — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) October 2, 2018

If you are looking for ways to encourage your friends to get out there and vote, Carolyn DeWitt, the president and executive director of Rock the Vote, a nonpartisan nonprofit also focused on increasing voter turnout, told "GMA" last month that positive peer pressure is a good way to increase voter turnout, especially among young people.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, FILE

"Young people are a lot of times motivated by the collective, by being part of something," DeWitt said.

Stephanie Young, a spokesperson for the nonpartisan organization When We All Vote, added that when it comes to showing up at the polls on election day, "We have to treat it like any other activity."

"We need reminders, we need an invitation, we need a calendar notification," she said.

ABC News Photo Illustration

Young recommends making it into a fun activity to encourage others to get out there and vote, wheter its planning to have dinner after, or planning on getting your nails done.

Finally, DeWitt told "GMA" that it is important to remember that there is "incredible power" in your vote.

"Voting absolutely matters, you might not think that your voice or your vote matters, but when you put it with 70 million other young people, there's incredible power to decide the direction of not only our communities, but also our country," DeWitt said.