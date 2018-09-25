Selena Gomez is taking a break from social media -- again.

The 26-year-old pop star made the announcement on Monday to her 143 million Instagram followers.

Posting a mirror selfie, she wrote, "Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given."

She added, "Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember - negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi."

The post received over six million likes. When one fan commented "so glad to see u so HAPPY recently," the singer replied, "best I’ve ever been!"

This isn't the first time that Gomez, who has the largest number of followers on Instagram, has quit social media. In 2016, she took a brief break while battling lupus.

The "Wolves" singer recently revealed that she doesn't even have the password to the app. To post updates, she accesses Instagram from a friend's phone.

"The reason why is, it’s not real to me," she told Elle. "That’s my life. I'm living it the way I want to live it. But it's about making a conscious effort -- if I can have a moment to be with my friends, I'll take that time. So I don't have any of it. I had to make that decision."