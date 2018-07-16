Serena Williams dedicates Wimbledon run to 'all moms'

Less than a year after giving birth, Serena Williams captivated the world this month as she soared to the Wimbledon final.

She came up short Saturday, losing to Angelique Kerber, but Williams dedicated her impressive comeback at the famed London Grand Slam event to "all moms," working and stay-at-home.

"These past 2 weeks was a sound for all moms stay home and working you can do it you really can!" she tweeted Monday morning. "I’m not any better or diff than any of you all. Your support has meant so much to me. Let’s keep making noise everyday in everything we do."

Such sentiments mirror comments the tennis icon made after Saturday's loss in the final.

"I was really happy to get this far,” Williams, 36, said then. “For all the moms out there, I was playing for you today.”

A lot was said during Williams' comeback about her losing her top-ranked status after taking time off to have a baby. Williams welcomed her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Sept. 1 and had skipped last year's Wimbledon.

"Unfortunately, in the '90s they changed the rule whereas if you were injured [and] then you come back, you lose your seeding," Williams recently told "Good Morning America." "But they never took into account women that left No. 1 due to pregnancy and left not for an injury, but to have a great life and not give up tennis, but to come back."

Eventually, Wimbledon changed the rule and ranked her 25th in this year's tournament. She'll most likely be ranked much higher when she returns next year or in the next Grand Slam event.

Williams' husband also had plenty to say about her return to the elite of her field.

"Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back," Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian wrote on Instagram. "We just wanted her to survive—10 months later, she's in the #Wimbledon final."

That was a reference to the pulmonary embolism Williams endured a day after she gave birth, which required multiple surgeries.

Ohanian continued, "@serenawilliams will be holding a trophy again soon—she's got the greatest one waiting at home for her. Our family knows she'll win many more trophies, too. She's just getting started. And I couldn't be more proud."

The tech mogul had been on hand both weeks, supporting his wife's remarkable run through the famed London tournament.