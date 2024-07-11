Shelley Duvall, 'Nashville' and 'The Shining' star, dies at 75

Shelley Duvall, the actress best known for starring in Robert Altman's "Nashville" and "3 Women," and in Stanley Kubrick's horror opus "The Shining," has died, her partner Dan Gilroy told ABC News. She was 75.

Her life partner of 34 years, Gilroy said "Shelley loved animals, especially birds, now she's free to fly." He went on to say, "She's been suffering for many months, as much as I miss her, my life partner for thirty-four years, I'm glad she's not suffering anymore."

Duvall won the Cannes best actress award for her role in "3 Women" and later won a Peabody for producing and hosting the children's anthology series "Faerie Tale Theatre."

Shelley Duvall as Lily Miniver, in the made for television movie, "Lily." Originally broadcast June 14, 1986. CBS via Getty Images

Born in Texas in 1949, Duvall was a regular figure in the films of Robert Altman, having appeared in seven of the director's films, beginning with 1970's "Brewster McCloud" -- her first film role -- and most famously in 1975's "Nashville" and 1977's "3 Women."

Duvall's last film with Altman was 1980's "Popeye," in which she played Olive Oyl, the girlfriend of Robin Williams' titular character.

Shelley Duvall in the film 'The Shining', 1980. Warner Brothers/Getty Images

Amid her collaboration with Altman, Duvall also appeared alongside Diane Keaton in Woody Allen's "Annie Hall" in 1977.

Some of Duvall's other film roles included Tim Burton's 1984 short film "Frankenweenie," the Steve Martin and Daryl Hannah rom-com "Roxanne" in 1987, Jane Campion's 1996 film "The Portrait of a Lady" and as Hilary Duff's witchy aunt in 1998's "Casper Meets Wendy."

Shelley Duvall attends the Fourth Annual American Cinematheque Award Honoring Steven Spielberg on April 1, 1989 at Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Duvall hosted several anthology television series, including "Shelley Duvall's Faerie Tale Theatre" in the '80s and "Shelley Duvall's Bedtime Stories" in the '90s, the latter of which earned her an Emmy nomination.

Beginning in the early aughts, Duvall had largely remained private both in public and private life. The actress had also been open about her struggle with mental illness in recent years.