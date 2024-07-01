The gymnasts were selected during the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials.

Simone Biles to represent team USA at 2024 Paris Olympic Games: See the full roster

All eyes are on Team USA!

Five gymnasts on Sunday earned a spot to represent the U.S. women’s gymnastics team at the 2024 Olympics Games in Paris after two days of participating in the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

They are Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera, Suni Lee and Simone Biles.

Joscelyn Roberson, Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Leanne Wong pose after being selected for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Women's Gymnastics Team on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 30, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Rivera, 16, is a newcomer to the group. The other four women competed at the 2020 Olympics.

Joining this year’s Team USA are alternates Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong.

Biles will lead the team in her third Olympics after winning her ninth U.S. all-around title earlier this month. She also was the top winner of the women’s trials.

Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Simone Biles, Suni Lee and alternate Joscelyn Roberson celebrate after being selected for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Women's Gymnastics Team on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Gymnasts Skyle Blakely and Kayla DiCello were part of the trials, but they both had to withdraw due to Achilles injuries. Shilese Jones appeared to be suffering a leg injury during a vault practice, but she completed bars on Day 1, earning the top score of the evening on the apparatus.

The audience watched more than a dozen of the top U.S. female gymnasts compete during the trials before five women, including Biles, were named to be part of the squad, with the other two women will serve as alternates.