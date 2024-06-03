Simone Biles wins 9th US Gymnastics championship

The veteran gymnast had an all-around total score of 119.750.

Simone Biles dominated at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, winning her ninth all-around title on Sunday ahead of the Paris Olympic Games this summer.

Simone Biles of World Champions Centre poses for a photo with her gold medal and commemorative belt buckle after finishing in first women's 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena on Jun 2, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The 27-year-old finished with a combined score of 119.750 after competing in the uneven bars, floor exercise, balance beam, and vault.

The seven-time Olympic medalist and gymnastics veteran had one stumble during the vault, while attempting her eponymous trick known as the "Biles."

Simone Biles of World Champions Centre performs on the beam during day two of the women's 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena on Jun 2, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. Sara Diggins/American-statesman/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

But she quickly shrugged it off, saying "I'm not mad," referring to her performance.

She was still able to cruise to the top spot on the podium, with her closest competitor Skye Blakely 5.900 points back in second. Kayla DiCello came in third.

Simone Biles of World Champions Centre performs on uneven bars during day two of the women's 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena on Jun 2, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Biles has continued to battle back after withdrawing from some events during the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021, citing struggles with her emotional health.

"It was hard after Tokyo -- just to trust myself," she said in a press conference following her win.