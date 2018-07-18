Steph Curry wants to take on Hollywood: 'I just can't do voices'

Step Curry is already a winner on the basketball court, now the Golden State Warriors point guard is shooting for Hollywood success.

The NBA championship winner's production company, Unanimous Media, recently signed a partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment to create films, TV shows, video games, virtual reality projects and even consumer products. The content won't veer too far off of what Curry is already known for -- faith, family and sports -- reports Variety in a new cover story.

Curry, 30, will even appear on camera himself.

"I have a corniness to me, a decent sense of humor and charm when I’m in front of the camera," he said. "I just can’t do voices -- that’s it. I’ve got to stay away from that."

.@StephenCurry30 opens up about his plans to produce family-friendly movies and TV shows. Did you really think he was going to let @KingJames have Hollywood all to himself? https://t.co/4gPBvJMXYZ pic.twitter.com/sF1kO0vhDV — Variety (@Variety) July 18, 2018

This doesn't mean Curry will lose focus on what he called his "day job."

"I have to make sure I’m the best basketball player I can be for the next however long I’m playing," he said.

Curry plans to keep his entertainment content in line with his clean image, which is partially because he's been outspoken about his Christian faith.

"It’s not about me hitting people over the head with a Bible and telling them they have to believe a certain thing," he said about his faith, "or think a certain way."

The wholesome image is also aided by his marriage to Ayesha Curry. The couple, who met in a youth church group, married in 2011 and have three children.

"I don’t mind being called corny," he told Variety. "I’m comfortable with who I am."

Curry is following in the footsteps of other sports players who have entered Hollywood.

His NBA championship rival LeBron James has starred in films such as "Trainwreck," and created Spring Hill Productions, which has ushered shows like "Becoming" and "Survivor's Remorse" to the small screen.

Kobe Bryant, who played for the Los Angeles Lakes for 20 years, earned an Academy Award earlier this year for the animated short film, "Dear Basketball," which he narrated.