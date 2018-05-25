Artists Sting and Shaggy performed live together in Central Park on Friday and revealed how their unlikely "bromance" formed.

"I asked him to do one record with me and the magic just happened," Shaggy said today on "Good Morning America."

Sting chimed in, "We had fun with it...didn't seem like work, just fun."

Shaggy said this isn't the duo's first collaboration together. The "Boombastic" singer said he once jumped on the stage with Sting and the pair performed "Roxanne" together.

Sting and Shaggy are heading on tour together this summer. Their new album "4-4-8-7-6" is out now.