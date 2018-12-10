'Stranger Things' Season 3 teaser is here

Not much is known about the upcoming season of "Stranger Things."

But fans recently got a sneak peek of eight episode titles they can expect in Season 3, which hits Netflix in 2019.

The titles in the newly released teaser include:

Suzie, Do You Copy?

The Mall Rats

The Case of the Missing Lifeguard

The Sauna Test

The Source

The Birthday

The Bite

The Battle of Starcourt

“In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues,” the trailer concludes.

Members of the "Stranger Things” cast, including Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink, are promoting the series across the globe.

The trio recently visited Argentina and Brazil.