'Stranger Things' Season 3 teaser is here

Dec 10, 2018, 9:53 AM ET
From left, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink and Noah Schnapp sign autographs as part of the Stranger Things meet and greet at the Argentina Comic Con 2018 at Costa Salguero, Dec. 08, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Not much is known about the upcoming season of "Stranger Things."

But fans recently got a sneak peek of eight episode titles they can expect in Season 3, which hits Netflix in 2019.

The titles in the newly released teaser include:

  • Suzie, Do You Copy?
  • The Mall Rats
  • The Case of the Missing Lifeguard
  • The Sauna Test
  • The Source
  • The Birthday
  • The Bite
  • The Battle of Starcourt

“In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues,” the trailer concludes.

Members of the "Stranger Things” cast, including Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink, are promoting the series across the globe.

The trio recently visited Argentina and Brazil.

