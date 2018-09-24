"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown has shown off her rapping and singing skills in various TV appearances, but Sunday night was the first time she took the stage to perform live in front of thousands of people.

The occasion was Maroon 5's concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Frontman Adam Levine welcomed the 14-year-old star onstage to rap Cardi B's part in their hit song "Girls Like You." Brown later shared a video of her stage debut on Instagram.

"soooo 2nite was insane!!! i love @maroon5 and my dear friend @adamlevine," she wrote.

Maroon 5 also posted a photo of Brown taking a bow with the entire band, tweeting, "Living for moments like this. Thanks for popping by to sing #GirlsLikeYou with us @Milliestopshate."

Living for moments like this. Thanks for popping by to sing #GirlsLikeYou with us @Milliestopshate pic.twitter.com/Tdgbobi3WU — Maroon 5 (@maroon5) September 24, 2018

Brown is one of the many famous females who appear in the star-studded video for "Girls Like You."

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

As for the real Cardi B, Billboard reported that she and Travis Scott are on the short list to make a special guest appearance at next year's Super Bowl, where Maroon 5 will be the headliner.

In a statement, the NFL said, "It's a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show. We are continuing to work with Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show."