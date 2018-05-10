Comic book fans with an extra $10 million to spare should immediately head to Heritage Auctions in Chicago, because the lots they are selling Thursday through Saturday are some of the holy grails of comic history.

Included in the auctions are "Action Comics" #1 from 1938, which is the first time Superman appeared, "Batman" #1 from 1940 and·"Justice League of America" #1 from 1960.

The bidding for the first Batman comic is up to almost $200,000. But the first appearance of the Man of Steel has exceeded $500,000 already and is expected to reach $650,000 to $750,000, Eric Bradley, director of public relations for Heritage Auctions, told ABC News.

"We expect this to be one of the largest comic book auctions ever held," he said, adding the total weekend could reach upwards of $9 million to $10 million.

Bradley said auctions of vintage comics and original art have exploded in recent years because of Marvel Cinematic Universe films and those by Warner Bros. that include stars from the DC Comics universe.

"We also expect great things on the horizons for Venom and Deadpool with those films coming out," he said.

In fact, Deadpool fans can grab a piece of the "Merc with a Mouth"'s history in this auction.

There's original art from his first appearance in "New Mutants" #98, from the 1990's, that has already bid up to $45,000.

"We also have original cover art from 'Amazing Spiderman' #61, the first cover appearance of Gwen Stacy," Bradley added.

Bids for that art are up to $119,000 thus far.

And don't fret, anyone not in Chicago you can head to Heritage's website for all the big listings.

ABC News will give an update on the selling prices for these pieces of pop culture history.

