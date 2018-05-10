Congratulations are in order for supermodel Miranda Kerr, who welcomed a baby boy on Monday with her husband, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

The couple revealed the news in a statement to People magazine on Wednesday.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Baby2Baby, FILE

The baby's name is Hart, after Spiegel's grandfather. Kerr also has a 7-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

@stellarmag ?? by @ninomunoz A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on May 4, 2018 at 1:48pm PDT

“Words cannot explain how happy we are to welcome our beautiful son into our family," the couple said in a statement. "Miranda is doing well and Flynn is excited to be a big brother. Thank you for the kind words and wishes during this very special time."

Kerr and Spiegel tied the knot a year ago after becoming engaged in the summer of 2016.