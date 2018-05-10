Supermodel Miranda Kerr welcomes baby boy with Snapchat CEO

PHOTO: Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr attend The Broad And Louis Vuitton Celebrate Jasper Johns: "Something Resembling Truth" at The Broad, Feb. 8, 2018 in Los Angeles.Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Congratulations are in order for supermodel Miranda Kerr, who welcomed a baby boy on Monday with her husband, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

The couple revealed the news in a statement to People magazine on Wednesday.

PHOTO: In this file photo, founder, Snapchat Evan Spiegel and model Miranda Kerr attend the Fifth Annual Baby2Baby Gala, Presented By John Paul Mitchell Systems at 3LABS, Nov. 12, 2016, in Culver City, Calif.Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Baby2Baby, FILE
The baby's name is Hart, after Spiegel's grandfather. Kerr also has a 7-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

“Words cannot explain how happy we are to welcome our beautiful son into our family," the couple said in a statement. "Miranda is doing well and Flynn is excited to be a big brother. Thank you for the kind words and wishes during this very special time."

Kerr and Spiegel tied the knot a year ago after becoming engaged in the summer of 2016.

