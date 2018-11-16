Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley paid her final respects to her beloved niece Alaina on Thursday.

Alaina Housley was one of the victims in last week's mass shooting at a country-western bar in Thousand Oaks, California.

"Today we lay you to rest sweet angel," Mowry-Housley wrote on Instagram. "I’ll miss you forever and your sweet smile. Until we meet again. This quote was sent to me by my friend David. When I am having a challenging day, I cling to it."

The quote she is referencing reads, "Grief never ends ... But it changes. It's a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith ... It is the price of love."

Mowry-Housley has been posting about her late niece in heartbreaking ways since her death. Earlier this week, she wrote about her son's 6th birthday and how he's dealing with the loss of a close family member.

"Happy 6th birthday Aden! Alaina was excited to come to your birthday party. But as you said buddy, 'She lives in your heart now.' We love you," she wrote.

When Mowry-Housley got the news her niece had been killed, she wrote, "My heart breaks. I’m still in disbelief. It’s not fair how you were taken and how soon you were taken from us. I was blessed to know you ever since you were 5. You stole my heart ... I love you. I love you. I love you. You are gonna make one gorgeous angel. My heart and prayers are with every victim of this tragedy."

Alaina Housley was one of the 12 that were killed by suspect 28-year-old Ian David Long on Nov. 7.

In her honor, the Housley family has created a GoFundMe that calls for action from government to stop further mass shootings.

"Alaina and 11 others lost their lives to senseless violence in Thousand Oaks California Shooting at the Borderline Bar, while wanting to dance," according to a description on the GoFundMe page. "We will raise her voice on behalf of all the other victims of this tragic event and other events like Las Vegas, Parkland, Yountville and more. Her family, friends and community will continue to raise her voice to make people be loving, be together, be in the moment. She may be gone in body, but she will be our voice of song, voice of strength, voice of spirit and our voice of CHANGE. It's time for change. Its time to advocate for goodness, love and life. Its time to advocate to our countries leaders to unite us, not divide us. We will raise Alaina's Voice."

The account has already raised more than the goal of $50,000. Mowry-Housley's husband Adam posted about the important campaign.