'Half a dozen' injured in shooting at California bar: Police

Multiple people were injured late Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at a bar in Southern California, authorities told ABC News.

"About a half a dozen" patrons and a sheriff's deputy were among the injured, according to an officer with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Police said they responded to the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, about 40 miles west of Los Angeles, just before midnight local time after multiple shots were fired.

Officers from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol said about 30 shots were fired and several people were injured. Hundreds were inside the bar at the time.

The gunman used a semi-automatic weapon in the attack, according to the Ventura County Star.

The number of potential victims is unclear, but a witness told ABC Los Angeles station KABC-TV that he saw a security guard get shot, and that the alleged shooter appeared to use "a big handgun" and smoke grenades.

"The gunman was throwing smoke grenades all over the place," a different witness told KABC. "I saw him point to the back of the cash register ... and he just kept firing. I ran out the front door.

"There was probably three or four [shots]. I hit the ground. I look up -- the security guard is dead. Well, I don't want to say he was dead, but he was shot. He was down."

The bar is a country-themed bar known for its large dance floor and live music events, according to its website.

"With over 2,500 square feet of wide open dance floor, Borderline has provided a haven for country line dancing folks of all ages equiped with pool tables," the website said. "Over the years, Borderline has hosted many legendary performances such as The Beach Boys, John Rich, Collin Raye, Mark Chesnutt, Lee Brice, Adam Carolla & Tyler Farr to name a few."

ABC News' Will Gretsky contributed reporting.