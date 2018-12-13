Are you ready for it?! Well, then stand up and dance!

Just in time for your New Year's Eve party, Taylor Swift is bringing her "Reputation" stadium tour to Netflix!

Are you ready for it!? @taylorswift13 is gearing up to make a major announcement - and you'll get a first look at it this morning only on @GMA! pic.twitter.com/nwx1YWtDTY — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 13, 2018

Taylor Swift (MORE: brought the house down at the AMAs and broke a record)

A live concert film from one of her shows in Dallas, Texas, will air on the streaming service on New Year's Eve.

If you weren't able to see the biggest tour of 2018, "Shake It Off" and watch it with your friends right before you ring in 2019!

Billboard recently announced that Swift's "Reputation" tour was the highest-grossing U.S. tour in history, breaking a record previously held by The Rolling Stones.

Check out the full trailer above and try not to get chills!