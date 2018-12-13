Taylor Swift brings her 'Reputation' tour to Netflix just in time for your New Year's Eve party

Dec 13, 2018, 8:18 AM ET
Taylor Swift performs at Marvel Stadium, Oct. 26, 2018, in Melbourne, Australia.
Are you ready for it?! Well, then stand up and dance!

Just in time for your New Year's Eve party, Taylor Swift is bringing her "Reputation" stadium tour to Netflix!

A live concert film from one of her shows in Dallas, Texas, will air on the streaming service on New Year's Eve.

If you weren't able to see the biggest tour of 2018, "Shake It Off" and watch it with your friends right before you ring in 2019!

Billboard recently announced that Swift's "Reputation" tour was the highest-grossing U.S. tour in history, breaking a record previously held by The Rolling Stones.

Check out the full trailer above and try not to get chills!

