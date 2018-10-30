Taylor Swift denounces 'fear-based extremism' in new political post

After Taylor Swift publicly took a political stance for the first time earlier this month by endorsing Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper, the Democratic congressional candidates running in her adopted home state of Tennessee, the recording artist has continued to urge her fans to vote in the midterm elections.

In a photo shared to Instagram, Swift and her mother posed in front of what looked like a horse trailer decorated with a huge sign that said "Phil Bredesen U.S. Senate," while they both waved American flags.

"These two Tennessee women voted for the candidate who has proven himself to be reasonable and trustworthy," Swift captioned the shot. "We want leadership, not fear-based extremism. Early voting goes 'til Thursday and Election Day is November 6. Please don’t sit this one out."

Swift, 28, currently on tour in Australia and presumably voted early, has also been posting numerous photos on her Instagram story from fans who've been documenting their voting experiences. It's possible that her posts have been having an impact.

According to Vote.org communications director, Kamarie Guthrie, within 48 hours after Swift spoke out for the first time about politics, the number of those around the country who registered to vote on the website increased to 240,000. And while other factors, including voter registration deadlines, contributed to the increase, Guthrie also noted that Tennessee specifically saw a spike in registration. In September, Vote.org registered 2,811 people in the state to vote, and on Oct. 9, the day after Swift sent out her message to her 112 million followers, the site nearly doubled that number.