Taylor Swift performs touching tribute to Aretha Franklin in icon's hometown

Taylor Swift paid a special tribute to the late "Queen of Soul" Tuesday night, briefly stopping her concert in Detroit to hold a moment of silence for Aretha Franklin who died earlier this month.

Swift first spoke about what Franklin meant to music and the world, saying, "She did so much for music, she did so much for women's rights, she did so much for civil rights."

Taylor Swift held a moment of silence for Aretha Franklin during her Detroit show at Ford Field. @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/uX49e9zhDD — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) August 29, 2018

Franklin died at the age of 76 on Aug. 16 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Swift continued, "She was one of those people, no matter what you said, no matter what glowing, positive thing you said about her, words could never ever describe how many things she did in her lifetime that made our world a better place."

Swift is not the first superstar to pay tribute to Franklin in her hometown. Two days before her death, Franklin was honored by Beyonce and Jay Z in Detroit. Franklin will be laid to rest on Friday with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande set to perform and celebrate her life.

In her tribute, Swift simply told the crowd, "This is her home."

"I would like it if we could take a moment of silence so that every single one of us could reflect on our love and respect for her," she continued.

The stadium then cut the lights so that the thousands in attendance could pay homage to the legend and innovator. The touching moment lasted about a minute. Swift then exclaimed, "We love you Aretha."

#Respect.