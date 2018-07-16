Taylor Swift turns a concert malfunction into a memorable moment

Jul 16, 2018, 10:56 AM ET
PHOTO: Singer Taylor Swift walks the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 20, 2018.Steve Marcus/Reuters
When Taylor Swift had an unexpected malfunction during a concert stop in Philadelphia, she did what she always does: sing.

At her second sold-out show in Philadelphia Saturday, Swift was midway through her hit song "Delicate" when she realized the basket that was supposed to carry her from one stage to another was not working.

"I'm pretty sure I'm stuck up here," she told the crowd high above the stage. "It's a nice view though."

PHOTO: Taylor Swift performs on stage during the reputation Stadium Tour at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2018 in London.Gareth Cattermole/TAS18/Getty Images, FILE
After Swift finished the song and was finally lowered to the stage, she explained to the audience what had happened.

"What you just saw was me going straight up and down in this sparkly basket," the 28-year-old Grammy winner said. "It's supposed to take me to the other side of the stadium. I have another flying thing across there that works apparently."

She then paused. "Or wait! So there are people talking in my ear. This is so boring for you. I'm sorry."

While her team worked behind the scenes to fix the problem, Swift kept the concert going. She began singing "Our Song" and "Wildest Dreams" -- a cappella -- while walking from one stage to the other. The audience quickly joined in, turning the malfunction into a memorable moment on her "Reputation" tour.

Taylor’s lift stopped working and it didn’t let her fly around the audience to the B Stage, so she improvised! After talking to the audience about how no one from her team knew what to do, she stalled and sang Our Song until she came down, then walked to the lift she uses on the second half of the show and did Wildest Dreams! This is the first night they have a technical difficulty of this caliber and she mastered it! The only odd thing is that she did all 4 B Stage songs on just one of the B Stages, so the fans at the other B Stage never got to see her up close and she didn’t pass through the aisles. I’m sure she feels really bad about that. @taylorswift @taylornation #reptourPhilly Night 2! #reputationstadiumtour #reputationtour

