Taylor Swift turns a concert malfunction into a memorable moment

When Taylor Swift had an unexpected malfunction during a concert stop in Philadelphia, she did what she always does: sing.

At her second sold-out show in Philadelphia Saturday, Swift was midway through her hit song "Delicate" when she realized the basket that was supposed to carry her from one stage to another was not working.

"I'm pretty sure I'm stuck up here," she told the crowd high above the stage. "It's a nice view though."

Gareth Cattermole/TAS18/Getty Images, FILE

After Swift finished the song and was finally lowered to the stage, she explained to the audience what had happened.

"What you just saw was me going straight up and down in this sparkly basket," the 28-year-old Grammy winner said. "It's supposed to take me to the other side of the stadium. I have another flying thing across there that works apparently."

She then paused. "Or wait! So there are people talking in my ear. This is so boring for you. I'm sorry."

While her team worked behind the scenes to fix the problem, Swift kept the concert going. She began singing "Our Song" and "Wildest Dreams" -- a cappella -- while walking from one stage to the other. The audience quickly joined in, turning the malfunction into a memorable moment on her "Reputation" tour.

Check out clips from fans posted below.

So in the middle of #Delicate, #TaylorSwift noticed that she was kind of stuck in mid air... @taylorswift13 #ReputationTour pic.twitter.com/Nym50Wy7Vp — Lisa Marie Latino (@LisaMarieLatino) July 15, 2018