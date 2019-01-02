Things to look forward to in 2019: Ariana's tour, Rihanna's album, Lady Gaga's Oscar?

Last year was packed with album releases, tours and big events, but 2019 promises to be just as big.

Here's a rundown of some of the things we can look forward to in the coming year:

Ariana Grande's tour: The singer promised the follow-up to "Sweetener" by the end of 2018. The album's release date still hasn't been announced but she'll be kicking off her "Sweetener" world tour March 18 in Albany, New York.

Mario Anzuon/Reuters, FILE

Rihanna's new album: In 2018, Rihanna was all about movies, fashion and makeup, but she's promised fans a new album this year, her first since 2016's "ANTI."

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images, FILE

Lady Gaga's award season domination: The "A Star Is Born" actress is going into 2019 with SAG and Golden Globe nominations and that could be followed by at least one Oscar nomination. We'll find out if she wins a Golden Globe this Sunday night. Oscar nominations are Jan. 23, with the actual show Feb. 24.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images, FILE

Backstreet Boys' new album and tour: On Jan. 25, Backstreet Boys will release "DNA," their first studio album since 2013. On April 27, they wrap their Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood and then kick off their biggest arena tour in nearly 20 years, starting May 11 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Shawn Mendes' world tour: After dominating 2018 with his critically-acclaimed, Grammy-nominated self-titled album, the singer is hitting the road in 2019. His tour starts in Europe in March and comes to North America June 12.

The Grammys: Music's biggest night takes place Feb. 10. Tune in to find out if Cardi B, Drake, Post Malone, H.E.R., Kendrick Lamar, Janelle Monae, Kacey Musgraves or Brandi Carlile win album of the year.

Taylor Swift's "Cats" movie role: On Dec. 20, pop's most famous cat lady becomes one herself: Swift's just one of the big stars appearing in the movie version of the long-running Broadway musical, "Cats."

Sia's new album and movie: In 2019, Sia will release her first new album since 2016's "This Is Acting," as well as a feature film called "Music," starring Maddie Ziegler, Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr.

"American Idol" returns: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are back behind the judges' table for a second year. The competition returns to ABC on March 3.

Britney Spears' Vegas Domination: Britney debuts her new Las Vegas headlining show, "Britney: Domination," at the Park Theater at Park MGM on Valentine's Day weekend.

Janet Jackson controls the Rock Hall: Janet joins her brothers in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when she's inducted March 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The ceremony will air on HBO later in the spring.

Plus, new albums and tours from: Mariah Carey (tour) Cher (tour), Madonna (album), Hozier (album), BBMAK (album) and Alessia Cara (tour).