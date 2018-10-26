Tiffany Haddish is starring in Tyler Perry's new comedy, "Nobody's Fool."

In the film, Haddish's character is released from prison and reunites with her sister. She soon learns her sister is in an online relationship with a man who may not be what he seems.

"I'm not the biggest fan of internet dating because you never know what you're getting," Haddish said today on "Good Morning America." "Let's meet somewhere. I like to go to the library because I want to make sure I meet a man that knows how to read ... he knows how to return things."

This morning on "GMA," Haddish spilled her own list of criteria that she's looking for in a partner.

1. He has to have excellent credit

"I need to know he's responsible," she explained.

2. No kids

"So you're out," Haddish said jokingly to Michael Strahan.

3. Has a career of his own.



4. He enjoys travelling.



5. Must have survival techniques.



"Just in case an apocolypse comes," Haddish said.



6. Handsome, good hygiene.

"Hygiene is super important to me," she said. "I would prefer that he has all his own teeth, but if he's a little older that's OK — sometimes they lose teeth in the back."



"If you qualify, you can come and see me, I'm getting ready to go on tour," Haddish added.



"Nobody's Fool" hits theaters Nov. 2.