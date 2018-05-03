Tonya Harding might do a triple axel on 'DWTS'

Tonya Harding's ice skating experience may be giving her an advantage on "Dancing With the Stars."

Interested in DWTS? Add DWTS as an interest to stay up to date on the latest DWTS news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

It’s been more than 20 years since she became the first American woman to successfully land a triple axel, and now it seems she may be figuring out a way to do it on the dance floor!

“It’s all about me,” the 47-year-old told "Good Morning America." “So if you think about who Tonya is, then you might figure it out.”

Harding’s "DWTS" partner, Sasha Farber, has yet to win the reality competition, so maybe the former Olympian's much-anticipated move will help him take home the gold?

Kelsey McNeal/ABC

In the premiere episode, which aired on April 30, Harding and Farber scored 23/30 for their foxtrot -- one of the night's highest scores. The next episode of "Dancing With the Stars" airs Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Brittany Berkowitz