Everything we know so far about 'Toy Story 4'

The gang is back for "Toy Story 4" and they've actually brought along a few new friends.

A teaser trailer dropped Monday and features all your favorite toys, including Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz (Tim Allen) and Forky?

Here's what we know.

The movie's tagline is "Every Ending is a New Beginning," a reference to the end of the last film when Andy and Woody said their final goodbyes.

But the toys are in a new room, bringing joy to a new child, Bonnie.

The gang soon encounters "Forky," a cute and awkward character who says he's not a toy. Funnyman Tony Hale voices Forky.

"An actual spork-turned-craft-project, Forky is pretty sure that he doesn’t belong in Bonnie’s room. Unfortunately, every time he tries to get away, someone yanks him back into an adventure he’d rather skip," according to Pixar.

"Forky is a toy that Bonnie made out of a disposable spork, so he’s facing a crisis. He wants to fulfill his purpose as a spork, but now has a new toy purpose thrust upon him," director Josh Cooley adds.

In the teaser, you can see the anxiety build in Forky as he desperately tries to escape the gang.

#ToyStory4 opens in theatres June 21, 2019. Watch the teaser trailer now: https://t.co/EPK2QIiuCq pic.twitter.com/QLLc45Ppyr — Toy Story 4 (@toystory) November 12, 2018

"Toy Story 4" hits theaters in June.

