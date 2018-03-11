Transcript for Tom Hanks says get those hankies out for 'Toy Story 4'

in a ringer. Her name is Eva pilgrim. I guess so. Very exciting. No pressure. We'll see how this goes. Tom Hanks says get the hankies out for "Toy story 4" as if you cry enough for this emotional moment in "Toy story 3" when the toys thought they were headed for the incinerator. I actually saw that recently. Everyone cries during this scene. "Toy story 4" is going to be even more of a tear jerker. Tom Hanks told the bbc the emotional range of the movies has become more and more deep and profound and effective. Like a true friend, Tim Allen who is the voice of buzz lightyear, backs up his pal Hanks and told "E.T." In Canada that the end is so emotional he couldn't even get through the last scene. Get ready, guys. Found the pocket square. He found the pocket square. Don't give it to her. You would accuse her of stealing it too. Any excuse to buy more hankies. We're there for you to infinity and beyond. Thank you. Oh, I love it, buzz. Thank you, buzz. Dad joke. Exactly. Alert. Speaking of whit and the dad jokes, now to the story of a house named Brady which apparently whit used to live -- I lived right around the corner from this house. You know how the song goes. Well, we've got an update on the home made famous by the hit TV show "The Brady bunch." HGTV announced a new series called "A very Brady renovation" and the kids are all grown up along with gma's Lara Spencer as well as a bunch of other HGTV stars and the network bought it for $3.5 million over double the asking price. They have big, big plans for the home. The series premieres next September. Here's my only complaint. I wish I sold my house after that house sold because my property value would have been way higher. So, but instead, you know, we just -- it's all like old '70s homes and stuff like that in that neighborhood. It's pretty cool. Did your have the beads hanging from the doorway? We added that with the lava lamp and the disco light. Yeah. All right. Well, dog lovers, get ready for some rough competition. A dad joke. I wrote that. For what could be the world's best internship. Seriously, kids, if you're looking for an internship, this is it. A dallas-based restaurant and dog park called mutts canine cantina wants to pay somebody $100 an hour to play with dogs. The job involves greeting furry friends and their owners and offering to play with them. That would be the dogs, not the owners. The intern also gets free food. That is reason enough, right? Applications will be accepted through November 12th. In front of you, everyone, can see some food. It's national sandwich day. These delicious creations are provided by which witch this morning. Which witch? Which witch? There are 500 locations across the globe and they even brought vegan and gluten-free options. I can eat today. According to the list Americans eat 300 million sandwiches a day. The average American will eat 1500 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches by the time they graduate high school. And do you know how we got a sandwich? How? Legend is the Earl of sandwich was so busy gambling he asked a servant to put his meal between two slices of bread so he could use his hands. There's an Earl of sandwich? Yes. Wow. It's a real story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.