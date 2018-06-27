"This Is Us" star Lonnie Chavis has a message "to all the trolls who have been trolling in my comments, talking about my gap," the actor said in a new Instagram video.

"I could get my gap fixed," the 10-year-old actor, who plays the younger Randall Pearson on the hit family drama series, said Monday. “Braces can fix this, but like, can you fix your heart, though?”

Chavis also explained why he wanted to address his detractors.

Earl Gibson III/WireImage/Getty Images

“There are kids out here killing themselves just because of y’all hating and trolling and doing just crazy stuff," he said. "I mean, It’s stupid. I mean, is it fun? No. It hurts people. People kill themselves, and you’re the one who’s making them doing it. Fix your heart, though. For real."

The young actor also had a message for fans were concerned about him.

“I’m happy that I can handle this. I can handle this. I’m not tripping," he said. "But there are kids out here. If y’all kids are watching this, don’t trip. Be who you want to be. I mean, do what you want to do. Do you. Be you. Believe in yourself."

Chavis is the latest celebrity to push back on online trolls, who often spew negative comments on social media platforms.

Millie Bobby Brown, who recently left Twitter after she became the subject of a homophobic meme, even addressed online bullying in her acceptance speech at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The "Stranger Things" star was awarded the golden popcorn trophy for best performance in a show.

“Landing the role of Eleven in @Stranger_Things has changed my life.” Congratulations to Millie Bobby Brown for winning Best Performance in a Show ??| Tune into the #MTVAwards right now on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/dRODnOPKDz — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 19, 2018

"If you don’t have anything nice to say, just don’t say it,” she said to applause. “There should be no space in this world for bullying, and I’m not going to tolerate it, and neither should any of you. If you need a reminder of how worthy you are and to rise above the hate, message me on Instagram.”