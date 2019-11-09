Vanna White hosts 'Wheel of Fortune' as Pat Sajak recovers from 'emergency surgery'

Nov 8, 2019, 10:55 PM ET
PHOTO: TV personality Pat Sajak attends The Wheel of Fortune: 35 Years as Americas Game hosted by the Paley Center for Media, Nov. 15, 2017, in New York City.PlayJim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images, FILE
"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is recovering from emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine, according to a post from the game show's Twitter account.

Taping of the show was suspended Thursday, and on Friday, Vanna White stepped in for Sajak as he recovered from the procedure. She was joined by Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and Pluto, a subsequent tweet indicated.

A return date for Sajak has not yet been announced.

"He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work," the statement read.

Sajak, 73, and White, 62, have worked together on the syndicated show for more than 30 years, and they aren't stopping any time soon.

Last year, Sony Pictures Television announced that the stars' "Wheel of Fortune" contracts had been extended through 2022.