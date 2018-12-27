From wedding to pregnancy, inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mega 2018

To say 2018 was a major year for Meghan Markle may be the understatement of 2018.

The actress-turned-royal settled in London, married Prince Harry in front of a worldwide audience of millions, found her footing in Britain's royal family, undertook a breathlessly-covered 16-day official tour, oh, and announced she is expecting her first child.

(MORE: The 8 biggest entertainment stories of 2018: Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry, Roseanne tweets and more) And 2018 is not yet technically over.

Here is a look back at four big moments in Meghan Markle and, in turn, Prince Harry's, great, big, giant year.

1. The wedding

Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, in May was the wedding of the year (sorry, Priyanka and Nick).

Meghan made a statement in her open bateau neckline wedding gown designed by Clare Waight Keller, the first female artistic director to head the house of Givenchy.

After sharing their first kiss as newlyweds, the couple rode in a horse-drawn carriage past thousands of well-wishers cheering them on.

The couple celebrated their star-studded wedding with not one, but two receptions, including an evening reception hosted by Prince Charles that featured fireworks.

2. The pregnancy

Just a few months after their wedding, Meghan and Harry shared the news that they are expecting their first child together.

Meghan is due in the spring, according to Kensington Palace.

Baby Sussex, whose sex has not been revealed, will be the first cousin on their father's side of Prince William and Princess Kate's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

(MORE: 5 stories that captured the world’s attention in 2018)

Meghan has appeared publicly to be glowing during her pregnancy. She most recently made a surprise appearance in a one-shoulder Givenchy gown at the British Fashion Awards, where she tenderly cradled her baby bump while presenting an award to her wedding gown designer.

3. The royal tour

Meghan and Prince Harry shared the news that they are expecting their first child, at the start of their major royal tour of New Zealand, Australia, Tonga and Fiji.

The couple attended more than 70 engagements on their whirlwind 16-day tour. They did everything from joining a powhiri, a traditional Maori welcoming ceremony, to walking through a redwoods forest, attending a mental health breakout session on the beach, cheering on athletes at the Invictus Games and meeting koalas.

Meghan even baked homemade banana bread for local farmers in Australia.

Meghan, of course, made a statement with her fashion -- choosing to spotlight local designers and ethically-made clothes -- but she also made a statement with her engagements.

She marked the 125th anniversary of women's suffrage in New Zealand with a speech that lauded feminism.

"Because, yes, women's suffrage is about feminism," she said, "but feminism is about fairness."

In Fiji, Meghan touted the importance of equal access to education for women during at speech at the University of the South Pacific.

"Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive," said Meghan, a graduate of Northwestern University. "And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital."

4. The build-up for what's next

Meghan is expected to receive her first royal patronage from Queen Elizabeth II in the new year. She became the fourth member of the Royal Foundation started by William, Kate and Harry when she and Harry wed in May.

While the palace has not given any indication how Meghan will focus her charitable work, given her previous interest in women’s empowerment, she may select a charity that benefits from her experience on that issue.

"She's been having meetings behind the scenes to find out more about the charities and organizations that she's considering becoming patron of," ABC News royal contributor Victoria Murphy said of Meghan. "She is very interested we know in women's and girls' rights around the world."

In addition to a new patronage and new baby in 2019, Meghan will also be moving into a new home.

She and Harry decided to move to Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Estate, about 30 miles from London, Kensington Palace announced in November.

The move means Harry and Meghan will no longer be neighbors to Prince William and Princess Kate, who live in Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace. It also means Harry will be leaving his childhood home, where he was raised with William by Princess Diana.

Windsor is home to Windsor Castle, the largest occupied castle in the world and a significant location for Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate," Kensington Palace said in a statement.