Steve Trevor is alive!

"Wonder Woman" fans watched at the end of last year's blockbuster as Chris Pine's character seemingly sacrificed his own life in order to save the Allied Forces and ultimately win the war -- while leaving behind Wonder Woman's Diana, played by Gal Gadot, to mourn.

But the first photos from the sequel reveal that Trevor is very much alive.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Without divulging any spoilers, director Patty Jenkins shared the images on Twitter earlier today.

"Welcome to WONDER WOMAN 1984, Steve Trevor! #WW84," she wrote.

Jenkins also confirmed the film's title, "Wonder Woman 1984."

And from the looks of Pine's Members Only jacket and the big hairdos of the people around him, the sequel is clearly set in the '80s.

At April's Cinemacon in Las Vegas, Jenkins first shared that, for the sequel, Diana would be battling the Soviets at the end of the Cold War. She has tapped Kristen Wiig to play the villain Cheetah and "Narcos" star Pedro Pascal for an unspecified role.

Gadot is, of course, reprising her titular role. Jenkins shared a first look at the star from the sequel, which will hit theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.

Jenkins shattered box office expectations and the glass ceiling for a female-directed movie with the 2017 superhero solo story. "Wonder Woman" won near-unanimous acclaim from critics and fans alike, and earned more than $800 million worldwide.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Last year, Jenkins told "Good Morning America" that it took her 13 years to bring Wonder Woman to the big screen.

"Ever since I got any success in Hollywood and people asked me what I was interested in doing and I noticed no one had made 'Wonder Woman,'" she said. "I thought, 'My God, an origin superhero story is the brass ring and she's my favorite superhero.'"