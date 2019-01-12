Zetus lapetus, these 1999 movies are 20 years old

This one time at band camp, in 1999, we got some of the greatest movies ever.

Twenty years ago, Drew Barrymore had "Never Been Kissed," Julia Stiles hated 10 things about Heath Ledger and Rachael Leigh Cook was all that.

Could we every say bye-bye to classics like "American Pie"?

To quote "Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century," "Zetus lapetus, no!"

From A to Zenon, here are some of the most memorable 1999 movies turning 20 this year.

1. American Pie

Twenty years ago, this gang of teens made a pledge to lose their virginities on prom night. What would 1999 have been without Stifler's mom, "the Shermanator" and, of course, band camp?

2. Tarzan

Tarzan will always be in our heart. We were wild for this Disney animated feature starring Rosie O'Donnell and Minnie Driver.

3. Zenon: Girl of the 21st century

Zoom, zoom, zoom, this movie made our hearts go boom, boom, boom! The final year before the 21st century, we got this classic Disney television movie.

4. 10 Things I Hate About You

This movie was just too good to be true. Don't forget that the 1999 cult classic starring Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger and Joseph Gordon-Levitt was an adaption of Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew."

5. Cruel Intentions

This was the movie you tried to sneak from your parents and watch in secret while they were out. "Cruel Intentions" truly was a "Bittersweet Symphony" as we watched Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe weave one of the most twisted love triangles of the '90s.

6. She’s All That

It's been 20 years since we got that epic staircase scene where Rachael Leigh Cook revealed her made-over-self to Freddie Prinze Jr.

7. Never Been Kissed

In 1999, Drew Barrymore was a reporter who went undercover as a teenager and ultimately found true love.

8. Election

Things got pretty dark in this '90s film about a high school presidential election. Reese Witherspoon played high school senior Tracy Flick, a know-it-all teacher's pet who made Matthew Broderick's life miserable.

9. Varsity Blues

This was the year movies about high school sports were in their prime. This one starred '90s babes James Van Der Beek and Paul Walker.

10. Drive Me Crazy

It's driving us crazy that this rom-com turns 20 this year. Melissa Joan Hart and Adrian Grenier are opposites who pretend to date in order to make their exes jealous. Spoiler alert: It backfires and they end up falling for each other. Classic '90s happy ending.