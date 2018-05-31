Disney princesses illustrated as career women to encourage girls to think like bosses

PHOTO: Disney princesses turned into career women illustrations.PlayMatt Burt/Simple Thrifty Living
From a "Sleeping Beauty" who now runs a coffee company to two sisters from "Frozen" who become climate change scientists, one creative illustrator has taken the Disney princesses and re-imagined them as career women.

Matt Burt is a graphic designer based in Raleigh, North Carolina. His work for Simple Thrifty Living usually entails business-style graphic design, he told "Good Morning America."

This project, he said, "was unique and one that I enjoyed because it was a bit of a deviation from the norm. It allowed for a lot of creative freedom and an art style that I typically do not do in my day-to-day work."

PHOTO: Snow White is re-imagined as a Leading Psychologist.Matt Burt/Simple Thrifty Living
Snow White is re-imagined as a Leading Psychologist.

PHOTO: Aurora is re-imagined as a Coffee Company CEO.Matt Burt/Simple Thrifty Living
Aurora is re-imagined as a Coffee Company CEO.

Of the 13 princesses he magically turned into bosses, one stands out.

"I would have to say that Jasmine is my favorite. Her job, in particular, stood out to me as a great fit for her personality. Also, her overall style for the artwork made her my favorite."

PHOTO: Jasmine is re-imagined as a U.N. Ambassador.Matt Burt/Simple Thrifty Living
Jasmine is re-imagined as a U.N. Ambassador.

Burt said he understands the cultural significance of the Disney royalty.

PHOTO: Ariel is re-imagined as a Pop Star and Record Producer.Matt Burt/Simple Thrifty Living
Ariel is re-imagined as a Pop Star and Record Producer.

PHOTO: Cinderella is re-imagined as a Animal Rights Activist.Matt Burt/Simple Thrifty Living
Cinderella is re-imagined as a Animal Rights Activist.

PHOTO: Moana is re-imagined as a Officer in the Navy.Matt Burt/Simple Thrifty Living
Moana is re-imagined as a Officer in the Navy.

PHOTO: Tiana is re-imagined as a James Beard Award-Winning Chef and Restaurateur.Matt Burt/Simple Thrifty Living
Tiana is re-imagined as a James Beard Award-Winning Chef and Restaurateur.

"The Disney princesses are more than just characters to many people. They have become cultural icons and influential women that others look up to," Burt told "GMA."

PHOTO: Rapunzel is re-imagined as a Neurologist.Matt Burt/Simple Thrifty Living
Rapunzel is re-imagined as a Neurologist.

PHOTO: Mulan is re-imagined as a Title IX Lawyer.Matt Burt/Simple Thrifty Living
Mulan is re-imagined as a Title IX Lawyer.

PHOTO: Belle is re-imagined as a University Chancellor.Matt Burt/Simple Thrifty Living
Belle is re-imagined as a University Chancellor.

"Since they have such an impactful role in society, I felt that it was important to show them as strong women and women who are successful on their own," he added.

PHOTO: Anna and Elsa is re-imagined as Climate Change Scientists.Matt Burt/Simple Thrifty Living
Anna and Elsa is re-imagined as Climate Change Scientists.

PHOTO: Pocahontas is re-imagined as Head of a Non-Profit Focused on Protecting the Environment.Matt Burt/Simple Thrifty Living
Pocahontas is re-imagined as Head of a Non-Profit Focused on Protecting the Environment.

PHOTO: Merida is re-imagined as a Two-time Olympian Archery & Equestrian.Matt Burt/Simple Thrifty Living
Merida is re-imagined as a Two-time Olympian Archery & Equestrian.

He purposefully chose to show the princesses in traditionally male-dominated fields.

"I've had people from across the world messaging me and telling me how much the artwork means to them," he said. "I hope these will serve as an inspiration for others to pursue their dreams."

