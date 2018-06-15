Happy Father's Day! Kids share why they love their dads

Father's Day is Sunday, June 17, and in honor of the holiday, "GMA" asked kids across the country why they love their dads. Their answers were beyond sweet.

Children thanked their fathers for loving them unconditionally, playing with them and doing all of the many things that dads do.

"He picks me up so I don't slip on water," Liam, 5, said.

Noah, 15, thanked his father for being a workout buddy, helping with school projects and being a "good role model for me."

Caitlin, 7, said she loves her dad because “his hugs feel like a big marshmallow.”

Stella, 7, said, “He gives me hugs and he believes in me!”

Watch all of the adorable responses above -- and don’t forget to call your dad on Sunday.